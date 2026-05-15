ST. JOHN'S, NL, May 15, 2026 /CNW/ - Today, Fisheries and Oceans Canada (DFO) announced the management approach for the annual Food Fishery, in Newfoundland and Labrador.

Cod is an iconic species in Newfoundland and Labrador, deeply woven into its culture, history, and coastal way of life.

Map of Northern Cod (2J3KL), South Coast Cod (3Ps), Nothern Gulf Cod (4R3Pn) (CNW Group/Fisheries and Oceans (DFO) Canada)

Following a public survey that drew more than 9,500 responses, as well as science advice and stakeholder input, DFO will establish a Food Fishery season that will run from Memorial Day/Canada Day to Labour Day each year. The fall fishery will also remain and will take place from the second last weekend in September to the last weekend of September, annually.

For the first time, these dates are set by a fixed formula, so fishers can plan ahead to get on the water without waiting for an additional announcement from DFO, year-to-year.

Starting in 2026:

The Food Fishery in NAFO Divisions 2J3KL will be permitted seven days per week during the summer period, reflecting the healthy status of Northen cod.

In NAFO Division 3Ps and Divisions 4R3Pn fishing will be permitted three days per week during the summer period (Saturday to Monday), reflecting that these stocks remain in the critical zone. In 2026, the fall period will be September 19 to September 27.

The daily bag limit will remain at five groundfish per person in all areas.

The 15-fish per boat limit has been eliminated, simplifying rules and responding to longstanding public feedback.

This new approach provides increased predictability and flexibility while continuing to support the long-term sustainability of cod stocks.

Enforcement efforts will continue to focus on compliance, with particular attention to preventing illegal buying and selling of recreationally caught fish. The Food Fishery is for personal use only, and cannot be sold.

The Department reminds food fishery participants to practice safe boating and check the weather before heading out on the water this summer.

Quotes

"Newfoundlanders and Labradorians are passionate about our Food Fishery. Over 9,500 people filled out last fall's survey and told me what they wanted. I listened. This decision is grounded in solid science and the health of each distinct cod stock. Annual seasons give fishers and their families the predictability they've been asking for, so they can plan ahead. Newfoundlanders and Labradorians want this fishery healthy for their kids and their grandkids. As we head out on the water this year, it is up to all of us to protect this way of life for generations to come."

The Honourable Joanne Thompson, Minister of Fisheries

Quick Facts

Provisions will continue to allow a person with a disability to designate a person to catch their daily limit of groundfish.

The voluntary pilot program is available for Transport Canada certified tour boat operators, that will allow retention of two fish per passenger per day, seven days a week. This licence includes mandatory tagging and harvest reporting requirements. To apply for this licence, please contact [email protected]

Cod stocks off Newfoundland and Labrador vary in health across different areas, requiring different management approaches. For more information about the various stocks visit: Newfoundland and Labrador Recreational Groundfish Fishery Stocks - Canada.ca

Feedback from the 2025 Food Fishery Survey played a key role in informing this management decision, with strong participation from residents across Newfoundland and Labrador. To read the What We Heard document, visit: Newfoundland and Labrador Food Fishery Survey – What We Heard Report

Associated Links

Management measures

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SOURCE Fisheries and Oceans (DFO) Canada

Contacts: Ira Khedkar, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Fisheries, [email protected]; Media Relations, Fisheries and Oceans Canada, 613-990-7537, [email protected]