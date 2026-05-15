IQALUIT, NU, May 15, 2026 /CNW/ - Small craft harbours are vital infrastructure for coastal and rural communities, supporting fishing and transportation, while supporting the local economies built around them. Canada's commercial fisheries, aquaculture, and seafood processing sectors support nearly 65,000 jobs -- including more than 42,900 commercial fish harvesters -- from coast to coast to coast. In 2025, Canada's fish and seafood exports totaled $8.47 billion.

As part of the Spring Economic Update 2026, the Government of Canada is proposing $957.8 million over five years, starting in 2026-27, for the Small Craft Harbours Program. This provides investments for ongoing repairs, and is in addition to Fisheries and Oceans Canada's (DFO) existing annual program budget of approximately $90 million.

Today, the Secretary of State (Seniors), the Honourable Stephanie McLean, and Member of Parliament for Nunavut, Lori Idlout, highlighted this investment from the Spring Economic Update to DFO's Small Craft Harbours Program.

The investment will allow DFO to undertake repairs, upgrades and dredging at small craft harbour facilities across Canada. For Nunavut, this means the funding will allow for the installation of corrosion protection on the fixed wharf, replacement of floating wharves, improvements to the harbour's launch ramp, and dredging of the channel and basin at Pangnirtung Harbour. Today, MP Idlout was in Pangnirtung to discuss investments to protect infrastructure in the community.

Pangnirtung is home to 80 community vessels, including those used in the commercial fishery. Key fisheries include Arctic Char, Turbot, and traditional marine mammal harvesting, which are critical to the local economy and way of life.

Repairs will be carried out using the latest climate projections, which will result in climate resistant infrastructure that meets the needs of the commercial fishing industry and community.

As Canada transforms from economic reliance to resilience, this investment will support local economic development for generations to come.

The Government of Canada is building a Canada that is not just strong, but good; not just prosperous, but fair. We're building Canada strong, for all.

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"Small craft harbours are the working backbone of coastal communities in Canada. This is the largest investment ever made in small craft harbours, reaffirming this new government's commitment to coastal communities, helping bring Canadian product to market. Harvesters depend on them, and the communities around them depend on harvesters. This funding will keep harbours safe and operational across the country, so rural and coastal economies stay strong and resilient for the long haul."

- The Honourable Joanne Thompson, Minister of Fisheries

"The Spring Economic Update 2026 builds on the momentum of our budget, combining strategic investments with sustained fiscal discipline to keep building Canada Strong for All – delivering prosperity today and strengthening our economy for tomorrow. At this pivotal moment in Canada's history, we're charting a course through the fog of uncertainty and global headwinds with strength, determination, and ambition – and building one strong Canadian economy, by Canadians, for Canadians."

- The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Finance and National Revenue

"This investment will make a real difference for people who rely on our small craft harbours every day. It will support essential repairs, upgrades, and dredging across the country -- including major improvements at Pangnirtung Harbour in Nunavut. With 80 community vessels and key fisheries like Arctic Char and Turbot, this harbour is vital to the local economy and to the community's way of life. When we strengthen these harbours, we strengthen the families, workers, and traditions that depend on them."

-The Honourable Stephanie McLean, Secretary of State (Seniors)

"Across Nunavut, we know the importance of protecting our land, waters, traditions and each other. Strengthening our small craft harbours through targeted investments, such as those in Pangnirtung, will improve our ability to monitor activity in the region, respond to emergencies, and safeguard our territory in an increasingly complex Arctic environment. This work, in partnership with Inuit and local organizations, is essential to ensuring Nunavummiut feel secure and supported, now and into the future."

-Lori Idlout, Member of Parliament for Nunavut

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SOURCE Fisheries and Oceans (DFO) Canada

Media may contact: Ira Khedkar, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Fisheries, [email protected] | Kirstie Hudson, Press Secretary, Office of the Secretary of State (Seniors), [email protected] | Media Relations: Fisheries and Oceans Canada, 613-990-7537, [email protected] | Media Relations Office: Employment and Social Development Canada, 819-994-5559, [email protected]