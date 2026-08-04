Fisheries and Oceans Canada partners with Manitoba Government to complete third aquatic invasive species roadside inspection blitz of the season on Highway 1

WINNIPEG, MB, Aug. 4, 2026 /CNW/ -- The Government of Canada is taking action to prevent the spread of harmful aquatic invasive species (AIS) such as Zebra and Quagga Mussels. AIS threaten aquatic ecosystems, infrastructure, and the economy by reproducing rapidly, disrupting native habitats, and creating costly challenges for industries and local communities. Canadians can help prevent the spread of AIS by properly cleaning, draining and drying their watercraft before moving them to new bodies of water.

Fisheries and Oceans Canada and Manitoba government staff inspect a boat for aquatic invasive species.

This summer, Fisheries and Oceans Canada (DFO), in partnership with the Manitoba Government, conducted joint roadside inspections along Highway 1 (the Trans-Canada Highway) near the Manitoba-Ontario border to stop and inspect watercraft for AIS and to ensure they were cleaned, drained and dried before crossing the provincial border.

Following successful roadside inspection blitzes in May and June, DFO and Manitoba jointly conducted a third blitz from July 17 to 19, 2026.

During the three-day inspection blitz, DFO's AIS Core Program and fishery officers, along with Manitoba conservation officers, patrol officers, and staff from Manitoba's AIS program, stopped and inspected a total of 519 eastbound and westbound vehicles transporting 616 watercraft or related equipment. Of these:

479 watercraft were compliant with clean, drain, dry requirements.

137 watercraft were not cleaned, drained, or dried and failed the AIS inspection.

15 watercraft required decontamination and drivers were provided instructions on how to comply with prevention measures in the future.

0 watercraft had visible Zebra Mussels present.

Preventing the introduction and spread of AIS is essential to safeguarding Canada's waterways. Ensuring watercraft and equipment are properly cleaned, drained, and dried before travelling between waterbodies helps prevent AIS from being introduced to, and established in, new bodies of water.

Quotes

"Through continued collaboration with the Government of Manitoba, we are strengthening on-the-ground efforts to prevent the spread of aquatic invasive species. These inspection blitzes play an important role in protecting Canada's lakes and rivers, keeping them healthy for the communities and ecosystems that rely on them."

The Honourable Joanne Thompson, Minister of Fisheries

"Everyone who uses the water has a part to play in stopping the spread of aquatic invasive species. Joint compliance blitzes with our federal partners are one part of our province-wide efforts to protect our rivers and lakes from invasive species and part of ensuring everyone knows they need to clean, drain, dry, and if necessary, decontaminate their watercraft and equipment."

The Honourable Mike Moyes, Minister of Environment and Climate Change, Province of Manitoba

Quick Facts

Aquatic invasive species (AIS) are freshwater or marine plants, animals, algae and micro-organisms introduced outside their natural or past distribution that have significant negative impacts on the environment, economy, society, or human health.

AIS can pose a serious threat to the biodiversity of Canada's waters. After habitat loss, invasive species are the biggest threat to global biodiversity. They can grow quickly, compete with native species and alter habitats, and cost billions of dollars annually in damages to infrastructure and revenue loss in Canada.

Under the Aquatic Invasive Species Regulations, it is illegal to: introduce an aquatic species into a body of water where it is not native, unless authorized by federal, provincial or territorial law possess, transport, and release Zebra Mussels in Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Alberta and British Columbia import Zebra Mussels into Canada, except within the transboundary waters of the Great Lakes in Ontario and transboundary waters of Quebec

it is illegal to: Individuals who violate legislation related to aquatic invasive species may face substantial fines under provincial legislation, as well as a maximum fine of $100,000 for a first offense under the federal Fisheries Act.

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SOURCE Fisheries and Oceans Canada Ontario & Prairie Region

Contacts: Ira Khedkar, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Fisheries, [email protected]; Media Relations, Fisheries and Oceans Canada, 204-984-4715, [email protected]