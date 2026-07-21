Fisheries and Oceans Canada partners with Manitoba government to complete second aquatic invasive species roadside inspection blitz of the season on Highway 1

WINNIPEG, MB, July 21, 2026 /CNW/ -- Fisheries and Oceans Canada (DFO), in partnership with the Manitoba government, has completed the second aquatic invasive species (AIS) roadside inspection blitz of the 2026 summer season. The operation took place on Highway 1 (the Trans-Canada Highway) near the Manitoba-Ontario border, from June 19 to 21, 2026. These inspections support ongoing efforts to protect freshwater ecosystems and biodiversity by intercepting vehicles transporting watercraft and equipment that may carry aquatic invasive species, including Zebra and Quagga Mussels.

Fisheries and Oceans Canada staff and Manitoba Provincial Parks patrol officers inspect a boat for aquatic invasive species. Fisheries and Oceans Canada and Manitoba government staff conduct inspections of eastbound and westbound watercraft along the Trans-Canada Highway just west of the Manitoba–Ontario border.

AIS threaten ecosystems, infrastructure, and the economy by reproducing rapidly, disrupting native habitats, damaging water intake systems, and creating costly challenges for industries and local communities.

During the three-day inspection blitz, DFO's AIS Core Program and fishery officers, along with Manitoba conservation officers, patrol officers, and staff from Manitoba's AIS program, stopped and inspected a total of 455 eastbound and westbound vehicles transporting 502 watercraft or related equipment. Of these:

382 watercraft were compliant with clean, drain, dry requirements.

120 watercraft were not cleaned, drained, or dried and failed the AIS inspection.

13 watercraft required decontamination and drivers were provided instructions on how to comply with prevention measures in the future.

1 watercraft had visible Zebra Mussels present.

Preventing the introduction and spread of AIS is essential to safeguarding Canada's waterways. Ensuring watercraft and equipment are properly cleaned, drained, and dried before travelling between waterbodies helps prevent AIS from being introduced to, and established in, new bodies of water.

Quotes

"Healthy lakes and rivers are essential to the communities that rely on them. Through joint inspection efforts with the Government of Manitoba, we are working to protect those waters from aquatic invasive species and preserve Canada's freshwater ecosystems for generations to come."

The Honourable Joanne Thompson, Minister of Fisheries

"Aquatic invasive species can easily cross provincial borders and Manitoba is proud to continue to work with the federal government to conduct joint inspections of watercraft to help protect our lakes and rivers. By working together, we're preserving this precious natural resource for generations to come."

The Honourable Mike Moyes, Manitoba Environment and Climate Change Minister

"Manitobans know how much our lakes and rivers matter to our economy, our environment, and our way of life. Stopping species like Zebra Mussels at the roadside is one of the smartest, most cost-effective ways to protect those waters. My thanks to everyone who took part in this blitz. This is hands-on prevention that keeps our freshwater healthy for generations to come."

Hon. Terry Duguid, Member of Parliament for Winnipeg South

Quick Facts

Aquatic invasive species (AIS) are freshwater or marine plants, animals, algae and micro-organisms introduced outside their natural or past distribution that have significant negative impacts on the environment, economy, society, or human health.

AIS can pose a serious threat to the biodiversity of Canada's waters. After habitat loss, invasive species are the biggest threat to global biodiversity. They can grow quickly, compete with native species and alter habitats, and cost billions of dollars annually in damages to infrastructure and revenue loss in Canada.

Under the Aquatic Invasive Species Regulations, it is illegal to: introduce an aquatic species into a body of water where it is not native, unless authorized by federal, provincial or territorial law possess, transport, and release Zebra Mussels in Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Alberta and British Columbia import Zebra Mussels into Canada, except within the transboundary waters of the Great Lakes in Ontario and transboundary waters of Quebec

it is illegal to: Individuals who violate legislation related to aquatic invasive species may face substantial fines under provincial legislation, as well as a maximum fine of $100,000 for a first offense under the federal Fisheries Act.

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SOURCE Fisheries and Oceans Canada Ontario & Prairie Region

Contacts: Ira Khedkar, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Fisheries, [email protected]; Media Relations, Fisheries and Oceans Canada, 204-984-4715, [email protected]