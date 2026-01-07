FirstService Residential Announces Preferred Vendor Trade Show to Take Place in January

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 7, 2026 /CNW/ - FirstService Residential, Metro Vancouver's leading property management company, has announced its fourth Preferred Vendor Trade Show will take place on Thursday, January 15, 2026. This free trade show and council education event is open to all strata council members in British Columbia and will take place at the Fairmont Hotel Vancouver from 4:30 pm to 8:30 pm.

The Preferred Vendor Trade Show offers strata council members direct access to more than 60 approved vendors. Additionally, attendees may benefit from three expert-led presentations scheduled throughout the event, providing valuable industry insights.

Attendees at the 2026 Preferred Vendor Trade Show can expect informative presentations on protecting strata properties, evaluating the value of preventative maintenance, and participating in the ever-popular legal panel where key legal questions are addressed. Additionally, a grand prize valued at $10,000 is available to be won in partnership with Five Star Building Services.

"The enthusiasm strata council members have for our Preferred Vendor Trade Show has driven us to continue elevating this event year after year," said Chris Churchill, President at FirstService Residential. "We're delighted to continue to once again provide a platform that brings together industry experts and community leaders for meaningful collaboration."

About FirstService Residential

FirstService Residential is simplifying property management. Its hospitality-minded teams serve residential communities across the United States and Canada. The organization partners with boards, owners, and developers to enhance the value of every property and the life of every resident.

Leveraging unique expertise and scale, FirstService serves its clients with proven solutions and a service-first philosophy. Residents can count on 24/7 customer care and tailored lifestyle programming, amenity activation, and technology for their community's specific needs. Market-leading programs with FirstService Financial and FirstService Energy deliver additional levels of support.

Boards and developers select FirstService Residential to realize their vision and drive positive change in the communities in their trusted care.

FirstService Residential is a subsidiary of FirstService Corporation (NASDAQ: FSV) and (TSX: FSV), a North American leader in providing essential property services to a wide range of residential and commercial clients.

SOURCE FirstService Residential

Media Contact: Sarah Alberts, [email protected], 647-258-3470