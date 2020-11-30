Firstfund Reports 2020 Third Quarter Results

Trading Symbol: FFP

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 30, 2020 /CNW/ - The financial results of Consolidated Firstfund Capital Corp. for the three months ended September 30, 2020 show a net loss of $612,225 or $0.10 per share (2019 - $263,104 or $0.04 per share). The Company recorded an unrealized net loss of $630,781 (2019 - $280,347) on the revaluation of the investments in Vitality Products Inc. measured at fair value through profit or loss. The Company's fee income increased to $81,398 for the three months ended September 30, 2020 (2019 - $80,738).

The Company's condensed consolidated interim financial statements and management's discussion and analysis for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Consolidated Firstfund Capital Corp. (FFP – TSX-V) is a venture capital and property development and management company doing business primarily in Canada and the West Coast of the United States.

