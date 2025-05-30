FIRSTFUND REPORTS 2025 FIRST QUARTER RESULTS

TSXV Trading Symbol: FFP

VANCOUVER, BC, May 30, 2025 /CNW/ - The financial results of Consolidated Firstfund Capital Corp. (TSXV: FFP) (the "Company" or "Firstfund") for the three months ended March 31, 2025 show a net income of $43,332 or $0.01 per share (2024 - net loss of $16,612 or $0.00 per share). The Company recorded an unrealized net gain of $35,043 for the three months ended March 31, 2025 (2024 - unrealized net loss of $35,044) on the revaluation of the investments in Vitality Products Inc. (TSXV: VPI) measured at fair value through profit or loss. The Company's fee income increased to $107,820 for the three months ended March 31, 2025 (2024 - $93,523).

The Company's condensed consolidated interim financial statements and management's discussion and analysis for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024 are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com.

About Firstfund

Consolidated Firstfund Capital Corp. (TSXV: FFP) is a venture capital company. The Company is primarily engaged in financial consulting relating to real estate development and venture capital activities in Canada and the United States. The Company is an investment issuer listed on the TSX Venture Exchange. Firstfund has invested its capital in both private companies and publicly traded companies since 1983. The Company continues to investigate other investment opportunities for its portfolio. Firstfund earns fee income for real estate development and property management activities performed on properties owned by other companies and limited partnerships managed by companies under common control.

CONSOLIDATED FIRSTFUND CAPITAL CORP.

W. Douglas Grant, President & CEO

