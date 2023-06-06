FIRSTFUND HOLDS AGM AND GRANTS STOCK OPTIONS

TSXV Trading Symbol: FFP

VANCOUVER, BC, June 6, 2023 /CNW/ - Consolidated Firstfund Capital Corp. (TSXV: FFP) (the "Company" or "Firstfund") is pleased to announce that shareholders re-elected Cheryl A. Grant, W. Douglas Grant, Bruce J. McDonald and Stuart E. Pennington as Directors of the Company for the ensuing year and approved all other items of business at the annual general meeting held earlier today.

Consolidated Firstfund Capital Corp. announces that, pursuant to its stock option plan, the Company has granted incentive stock options to certain directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Company which will entitle the option holders to purchase up to 450,000 common shares of the Company at a price of $0.10 per share for a period of five years. These options are not subject to any vesting schedule and may be exercised at any time up to the expiry date of June 6, 2028. These options are subject to a hold period of four months and a day from June 6, 2023.

About Firstfund

Consolidated Firstfund Capital Corp. (TSXV: FFP) is a venture capital and property development and management company doing business primarily in Canada and the West Coast of the United States. The Company is an investment issuer listed on the TSX Venture Exchange. Firstfund has invested its capital in both private companies and publicly traded companies since 1983. The Company continues to investigate other investment opportunities for its portfolio. Firstfund earns fee income for real estate development and property management activities performed on properties owned by other companies and limited partnerships managed by companies under common control.

On behalf of the Board of

CONSOLIDATED FIRSTFUND CAPITAL CORP.

"W. Douglas Grant" (signed)

______________________________

W. Douglas Grant, President & CEO

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Consolidated Firstfund Capital Corp.

For further information: W. Douglas Grant, President & CEO at (604) 683-6611 or [email protected]