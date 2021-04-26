"The main goals of the event were to make purchasing art accessible, encourage new types of collectors to bid on the pieces and maximize the visibility of the Fondation du MAC and the artists on our networks. We did it!" said Francis Guindon, Co-Chair of the Printemps du MAC Committee. "For me, this is a clear sign that the public is interested in contemporary art, in collecting and in supporting our cultural institutions and artists in times of crisis. We hope that the trend will continue after the pandemic and that this type of fundraising event will become more popular," he added.

"We are pleased to give this money to the Fondation du MAC and the 13 artists that participated in our first virtual edition!" said Lysandre Laferrière, Co-Chair of the Printemps du MAC Committee. "Our young committee worked hard to boost the artists' visibility and the audience responded. Together, we were able to make a small difference in favour of arts and culture. Thank you to all who participated, the artists and the committee members!"

A unique auction, 14 eclectic works

In an effort to stay active and support the visual arts community during the pandemic, and given the fact that it was unable to hold its annual event – the famous and highly anticipated Printemps du MAC fundraising gala – the Printemps du MAC Committee decided to hold this ambitious virtual auction instead.

The fourteen pieces selected consisted of a wide variety of mediums designed to push the boundaries of the visual arts, as does the Printemps du MAC. The auction was also an opportunity to showcase local, emerging and professional artists, and to reach a new generation of collectors as well as more experienced ones.

The Printemps du MAC committee and the Fondation du MAC gratefully acknowledge the artists who donated a work for the auction:

Gab Bois, Sophia Borowska, Michelle Bui, Frédéric Cordier, Sébastien Gaudette, Fanny-Jane, Muriel Jaouich, Verre d'Onge, Elisabeth Perrault, Gabriel Rioux, Frédéric Tougas, David Umemoto, Vickie Vainionpää

A direct impact on MAC activities

The Printemps du MAC, presented by National Bank, was created in 2007 as a means to raise awareness among younger generations of contemporary art and the crucial role the MAC plays in protecting and promoting this heritage in Quebec, Canada and the world.

Every year, the event dazzles under the guidance of the Printemps du MAC Organizing Committee, a group of young philanthropists passionate about contemporary art, whose mission is to plan a unique event with genuine added value for guests as well as provide the MAC with exposure benefiting the Fondation du MAC.

The Printemps du MAC organizing committee

The Fondation du MAC wishes to offer its heartfelt thanks to Co-Chairs Francis Guindon (Quartz Co.) and Lysandre Laferrière (Magil Construction), the auction curator, Erika Del Vecchio ((Pierre-François Ouellette Contemporary Art), as well as the members of the organizing committee, who so graciously put in the time and effort to make the event a success.

Members:

Shady Ahmad (Budge Studio)

Ariane Bisaillon (Blake, Cassels & Graydon LLP)

Virginie Bourgeois (Morgan Stanley)

Daniel Daunais (Banque Nationale Gestion privée 1859)

Allison Forbes (Raisonnables)

Olivier Lapierre (Conseiller communications, relations citoyennes et relations médias)

Nikolaos Lerakis (Directeur artistique)

Marion Isabelle Muszynski (Electronic Arts)

Catherine Plourde (Banque Nationale)

Stéfanie Stergiotis (WANT Les essentiels)

Acknowledgments

The Museum and its Foundation are deeply grateful to National Bank for its unwavering support as the presenting partner of Les Printemps du MAC.

About the Fondation du MAC

The Fondation du MAC is dedicated to supporting the museum in its various activities, with a focus on building the collection, mounting exhibitions and maintaining educational programs. To achieve this mission, the Foundation's mandate is to raise funds from organizations and individuals interested in promoting and preserving contemporary art from Québec, Canada and abroad. In this way, the Foundation helps raise the profile of the collection at the heart of Canada's premier institution devoted exclusively to contemporary art.

About the MAC

Located in the heart of the Quartier des Spectacles, the Musée d'art contemporain de Montréal makes today's art a vital part of Montréal and Québec life. For more than fifty years, this vibrant museum has brought together local and international artists, their works and an ever-growing public. It is a place of discovery, offering visitors experiences that are continually changing and new, and often unexpected and stirring. The Musée presents temporary exhibitions devoted to outstanding and relevant current artists who provide their own, particular insight into our society, as well as exhibitions of works drawn from the museum's extensive collection. Every form of expression may be featured: digital and sound works, installations, paintings, sculptures, ephemeral pieces, and more. In addition to its wide range of educational activities familiarizing the general public with contemporary art, the Musée also organizes unique artistic performances and festive events. It is a window onto a myriad of avant-garde expressions that increase the exposure and awareness of art throughout the city and beyond.

SOURCE Musée d'art contemporain de Montréal

For further information: Roxane Dumas-Noël, Head of Public Relations, Musée d'art contemporain de Montréal, T. 514 847-6232, [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.macm.org

