TORONTO, May 17, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, RBC announced a new roster of talent to join First Up with RBCxMusic – a program developed to showcase and elevate emerging musicians and recording artists from across Canada. The new Featured Artists will benefit from unique performance opportunities, mentorship, funding, as well as media and promotional marketing support from RBCxMusic. The program is one example of RBC's ongoing commitment to the arts, which through the RBC Foundation and RBC Emerging Artists, has invested more than $119 million in support of over 35,000 artists since 2007.

RBC believes that supporting the arts helps foster vibrant communities with strong economies. Since its inception in May 2020, First Up with RBCxMusic has supported more than 200 artists across an array of genres and backgrounds that reflect Canada's eclectic cultural mosaic.

"Building a community of talented alumni and Featured Artists over the past three years has really shown us the influence music has in powering ideas and bringing people together," said Shannon Cole, vice president, Brand Marketing, RBC. "We've received phenomenal feedback on the impact First Up with RBCxMusic has had on emerging musicians across Canada and look forward to continuing its success in 2023."

Live Nation Canada, the country's leading live entertainment producer and promoter, will continue to provide valuable performance and exposure opportunities for Featured Artists. This year, artists will receive the opportunity to be opening acts at Live Nation-produced shows at theatre-level venues across the country like RBC Echo Beach (Toronto, ON), Danforth Music Hall (Toronto, ON) and Commodore Ballroom (Vancouver, BC).

"As an emerging artist, being part of First Up with RBCxMusic is a huge step towards bringing my career to the next level," said Sage Harris, 2023 First Up with RBCxMusic Featured Artist. "With RBCxMusic's support, I'm excited for my music to reach new audiences and to grow my fanbase."

Other key partners and program offerings in 2023 include:

AWAL, the music industry's leading alternative to traditional music label deals, supported with the talent identification and selection component of the program. AWAL joined as a partner of First Up with RBCxMusic in 2022.

in 2022. Canadian nonprofit, Conscious Economics, will also return as a First Up with RBCxMusic partner to co-host an artist summit with the Featured Artists later this year. Building on the summit's success in 2022, the event will guide Featured Artists through a variety of experiential learning seminars, development programs, networking opportunities, financial therapy and more.

partner to co-host an artist summit with the Featured Artists later this year. Building on the summit's success in 2022, the event will guide Featured Artists through a variety of experiential learning seminars, development programs, networking opportunities, financial therapy and more. Yangaroo, the largest North American network for music promotion, will provide educational resources for First Up with RBCxMusic Featured Artists while working with them to distribute their music to radio and TV broadcasters.

The full roster of Featured Artists who join the First Up with RBCxMusic program in 2023 include: (in alphabetical order)

AVRY – Toronto, ON

Benja – Toronto, ON

Charlie Houston – Toronto, ON

– Clerel – Richelieu, QC

Eric Ryan – Toronto, ON

– J. Hutton – Claremont, ON

Jared Daniel – Calgary, AB

– Joseph Sarenhes – Wendake, QC

Katie Tupper – Saskatoon, SK

– LIZA – Toronto, ON

Luna Elle – Mississauga, ON

– Nick Earle – St. John's, NL

– NORTER – Summerside, PE

PRIMO – Toronto, ON

Ray Reaves – Halifax, NS

– Sage Harris – Toronto, ON

– Saveria – London, ON

Syd Bomek – Winnipeg, MB

– the della kit – Nelson, BC

The Free Label – Richmond Hill, ON

RBCxMusic recognizes and celebrates diverse artists across Canada, which was demonstrated by the exceptional list of candidates in the latest talent search. Beyond the list of Featured Artists selected, RBCxMusic also supports a runner-up list of up-and-coming artists with performance opportunities throughout 2023.

