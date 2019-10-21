First Trust Canada Opens the Market

TORONTO, Oct. 21, 2019 /CNW/ - Karl Cheong, Director, First Trust Portfolios Canada, joined Rob Peterman, Vice-President, Global Business Development, Toronto Stock Exchange & TSX Venture Exchange, to open the market to celebrate the launch of First Trust Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August (Hedged Units) (AUGB.F). First Trust Portfolios Canada Co. is a privately owned company and an affiliate of Chicago based First Trust Portfolios L.P. AUGB.F commenced trading on Toronto Stock Exchange on August 30, 2019.

SOURCE TMX Group Limited