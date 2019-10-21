First Trust Canada Opens the Market
Oct 21, 2019, 10:40 ET
TORONTO, Oct. 21, 2019 /CNW/ - Karl Cheong, Director, First Trust Portfolios Canada, joined Rob Peterman, Vice-President, Global Business Development, Toronto Stock Exchange & TSX Venture Exchange, to open the market to celebrate the launch of First Trust Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August (Hedged Units) (AUGB.F). First Trust Portfolios Canada Co. is a privately owned company and an affiliate of Chicago based First Trust Portfolios L.P. AUGB.F commenced trading on Toronto Stock Exchange on August 30, 2019.
SOURCE TMX Group Limited
Share this article