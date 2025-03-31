First Student Bus drivers in Durham Region vote in favour of strike action

DURHAM, ON, March 31, 2025 /CNW/ - Members Unifor Local 4268, who are First Student Bus drivers in Durham Region voted to support a strike mandate after negotiations with the company remain far apart on key issues of work-life balance and wages.

"School bus drivers who bear the tremendous responsibility of safely transporting children deserve to make a living wage," said Unifor National President Lana Payne.

Members Unifor Local 4268, who are First Student Bus drivers in Durham Region voted to support a strike mandate. (CNW Group/Unifor)

"Strike action is not something we take lightly, but we will stand with our members to get a fair contract."

One unit of the local represents 152 school bus drivers in Bowmanville, where 98.3% of members voted for a strike mandate. The other unit represents 185 members, who drive school buses in Ajax and Whitby and those members voted 100% for strike action.

The membership could be in a legal strike position as early as April 22.

Drivers work split shifts totalling four hours a day with an average salary of around $20 an hour.

"It's a part-time job with a full-time commitment," said Local 4268 President Debbie Montgomery.

"This employer is very inflexible, so it's hard to work this job and try and find other work elsewhere. It's high responsibility. Our drivers are the front line and they're taking the brunt of frustrations from the public."

Unifor also represents First Student Bus members in Ontario in Kingston, Owen Sound, Sarnia, Chatham, Kincardine/Port Elgin, Prescott and Cornwall.

Unifor represents 20,000 members across the road transportation sector, with over 2,000 school bus drivers.

Unifor is Canada's largest union in the private sector, representing 320,000 workers in every major area of the economy. The union advocates for all working people and their rights, fights for equality and social justice in Canada and abroad, and strives to create progressive change for a better future.

SOURCE Unifor

