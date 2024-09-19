OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 19, 2024 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada's first priority is to protect the security and prosperity of our country and our people. It's important that Canadians be informed of the Government's work to protect national interests and understand why this work is necessary.

Today, the ministers responsible for Canada's intelligence community, the Minister of Public Safety, Democratic Institutions and Intergovernmental Affairs, the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc; the Minister of National Defence, the Honourable Bill Blair; and the Minister of Foreign Affairs, the Honourable Mélanie Joly published Canada's first-ever public Intelligence Priorities .

The document provides an overview of the priorities which direct the work of the Canadian intelligence community through 2025. It also provides a consolidated look at the Canadian intelligence community and a summary of how Canada's intelligence priorities are set. Canada's core intelligence organizations gather and share various types of intelligence across government and partners act when appropriate, mandated, and authorized.

While the majority of intelligence work must remain classified to protect valuable and sensitive information, as well as sources and methods of gathering such intel, the intelligence community has worked diligently to increase the amount of national security-related information available to the public without compromising Canada's security or the safety of Canadians.

As part of this important work, the Government is publishing its unclassified Intelligence Priorities, which balances providing necessary information to Canadians while protecting operational integrity and national security.

The Government of Canada will continue working closely with Canadians, as well as review and oversight bodies, to increase public knowledge, awareness, and understanding of intelligence priorities.

Quotes

"Awareness can play a big role in better protecting Canadians from national security threats. Whether it's knowing who the biggest strategic cyber threats to Canada are or understanding the intent of our adversaries, the national security community is working to ensure Canadians know what to watch for. Publishing our Intelligence Priorities will lead to a better overall understanding of the threat environment, and that's a vital part of protecting the country.

– The Honourable Bill Blair, Minister of National Defence

"We live in an uncertain world, challenged by complex national security issues. The release of Canada's Intelligence Priorities is an important step that will allow Canadians to be better informed about the Government's work in the protection of our national security."

– The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Foreign Affairs

"Every day, our national security departments and agencies work tirelessly to protect our country and those who live here. While this work often includes sensitive and classified information, it is critical that we are transparent about how we do this work and why it is necessary, so that Canadians better understand the national security issues that impact them the most."

– The Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Public Safety, Democratic Institutions, and Intergovernmental Affairs

"The release of Canada's Intelligence Priorities is consistent with the Government of Canada's commitment to transparency in national security and intelligence. It's also an important step in addressing recommendations, from Canadian security and intelligence stakeholders and review bodies, about the importance of communicating about the intelligence community and the processes by which it is governed."

– Nathalie G. Drouin, Deputy Clerk of the Privy Council and National Security and Intelligence Advisor to the Prime Minister

Quick Facts

For over 60 years, Cabinet has set Canada's Intelligence Priorities.

Intelligence Priorities. This allows for the Government to indicate where the intelligence community should direct its focus, in accordance with their respective mandates and legal frameworks. In increasingly complex global and threat environments, the Priorities ensure that Canada's intelligence resources are put to best use on issues of the highest interest and need.

intelligence resources are put to best use on issues of the highest interest and need. The Government renews its Intelligence Priorities every two years, based on recommendations from the National Security and Intelligence Advisor to the Prime Minister and the intelligence community.

Canada's core intelligence organizations include the Canada Border Services Agency; the Canadian Security Intelligence Service; the Communications Security Establishment; the Department of National Defence and the Canadian Armed Forces; the Financial Transactions Reports Analysis Centre of Canada ; Global Affairs Canada; the Privy Council Office, under the National Security and Intelligence Advisor to the Prime Minister; the Integrated Terrorism Assessment Centre; and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

core intelligence organizations include the Canada Border Services Agency; the Canadian Security Intelligence Service; the Communications Security Establishment; the Department of National Defence and the Canadian Armed Forces; the Financial Transactions Reports Analysis Centre of ; Global Affairs Canada; the Privy Council Office, under the National Security and Intelligence Advisor to the Prime Minister; the Integrated Terrorism Assessment Centre; and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police. Canada has a robust framework for national security and intelligence oversight and review. This includes activities reviews conducted by the National Security and Intelligence Review Agency (NSIRA), the National Security and Intelligence Committee of Parliamentarians (NSICOP) and the Intelligence Commissioner.

