Ontario is the first province in Canada to offer public reimbursement for Pluvicto™, a targeted radioligand therapy for patients with progressive PSMA-positive metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer

The first publicly funded patient has started treatment, underscoring the pressing need for patients who have exhausted other available options

MONTREAL, Jan. 14, 2025 /CNW/ - Novartis Pharmaceuticals Canada Inc. (Novartis) is pleased to announce that eligible patients in Ontario now have access to Pluvicto™ (lutetium (177Lu) vipivotide tetraxetan injection), a targeted radioligand therapy for adult patients with prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) positive metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) who have received at least one androgen receptor pathway inhibitor (APRI) and at least one taxane-based chemotherapy. We commend Ontario for being the first province to provide access to this innovative treatment for patients in need.

The decision by Ontario Health to reimburse Pluvicto™ follows the announcement of an agreement between Novartis and the pan-Canadian Pharmaceutical Alliance (pCPA) and underscores the critical need for additional treatment options for patients with advanced prostate cancer. This milestone is a meaningful step forward for patients with progressing mCRPC, their families and loved ones.

"Our government is proud to be the first Canadian jurisdiction to administer the first publicly funded dose of Pluvicto™, a targeted radioligand therapy that utilizes medical isotopes to treat advanced-stage prostate cancer," said Sylvia Jones, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health. "Expanding the province's publicly funded drug program to connect more people to new, life-changing treatment, is one more way our government is championing innovation to connect people to the care they need, when they need it."

As Ontario sets the standard, Novartis remains focused on collaborating with publicly funded drug plans, provinces and territories across Canada to ensure that all eligible patients in Canada living with advanced prostate cancer have access to Pluvicto™ without delay.

The first publicly funded patient was treated on December 27, 2024, at London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) in London, Ontario.

"This marks a breakthrough moment for those in the province facing advanced prostate cancer," said Dr. David Laidley, a nuclear medicine physician at LHSC. "Public reimbursement of Pluvicto™ brings much-needed hope to patients facing this aggressive and advanced form of cancer who have exhausted all other options."

"This is a step in the right direction for the Canadians living with advanced prostate cancer who can benefit from this therapy," Dr. Abby Collier, Executive Director, Prostate Cancer Foundation Canada. "Ongoing innovation is critical to advance patient care and reduce the burden of prostate cancer on individuals, families and society but the true impact is only realized when patients can access these innovations. We are encouraged by Ontario's leadership and remain optimistic that other provinces will also recognize the importance of making this innovation available to eligible patients."

"We commend the Ontario government for taking this decisive step. Seeing the first patient in Ontario treated under public funding highlights the tangible impact this innovative therapy can have on those living with advanced prostate cancer." said Mark Vineis, Country President, Novartis Canada "We look forward to continuing to work closely with the provinces to ensure that eligible patients and their families across Canada have equitable access to Pluvicto™."

About Pluvicto™

Pluvicto™ (lutetium (177Lu) vipivotide tetraxetan injection) is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA)-positive metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) who have received at least one androgen receptor pathway inhibitor (ARPI) and taxane-based chemotherapy1. It is a type of precision cancer treatment combining a targeting compound (ligand) with a therapeutic radioisotope (a radioactive particle)1. After administration into the bloodstream, Pluvicto™ binds to target cells, including prostate cancer cells that express PSMA, a transmembrane protein1. Once bound, energy emissions from the radioisotope damage the target cells and nearby cells disrupting their ability to replicate and/or triggering cell death1.

About Novartis

Novartis is a focused innovative medicines company. Every day, we work to reimagine medicine to improve and extend people's lives so that patients, healthcare professionals and societies are empowered in the face of serious disease. Our medicines reach more than 250 million people worldwide.

In Canada, Novartis Pharmaceuticals Canada Inc. employs approximately 600 people to serve the evolving needs of patients and the healthcare system and invests over $30 million in R&D yearly in the country. For more information visit www.novartis.ca.

