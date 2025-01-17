First Nordic Strengthens Management and Board

TORONTO, Jan. 17, 2025 /CNW/ - First Nordic Metals Corp. (the "Company" or "FNM") (TSXV: FNM) (OTCQB: FNMCF) (Germany: HEG0) is pleased to announce the promotion of Mr. Adam Cegielski to President of the Company and his concurrent appointment to its board of directors (the "Board"). Additionally, FNM is pleased to announce the addition of Mr. John Eren as Vice President of Corporate Development of the Company.

Taj Singh, CEO of FNM comments: "2025 is set to be a transformational year for FNM. I am pleased to promote Adam from his role as Chief Development Officer to the role of President. Working alongside me, he was instrumental in the launching of FNM in 2024 and its advancement through the year. Moving to the President role was the natural progression for Adam and is both a reflection of the rapid growth of the Company as well as Adam's critical role in FNM's future."

"I am very excited to be bringing John Eren onto the FNM team as well. With over two decades of experience in the junior resource space, he has worked together with many of our current team members, across several companies, and has had great success with them, and I know he will be an important contributor along our journey. John's significant experience in raising capital and in investor relations will be key assets for FNM moving forward."

Adam Cegielski – Professional Biography

Adam Cegielski has over 25 years of experience, primarily as an entrepreneur across various sectors, with a focus on mineral exploration and development. He has successfully built world class teams across several continents and raised over C$100 million in equity financings on the TSX Venture exchange. In 2019 he founded FNM predecessor company Gold Line Resources Ltd. and acted as CEO from its inception through to 2023, including putting the Gold Line Belt package together, establishing field operations, and overseeing the discovery of the Aida gold target at the Paubäcken project. Mr. Cegielski was also a founding director of Cayden Resources, which was acquired by Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. for C$205 million in 2014. Adam holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Applied Biochemistry from the University of Guelph.

John Eren – Professional Biography

From 2020 to 2023, John Eren served as Vice President of Corporate Development at FNM predecessor company Gold Line Resources Ltd. From 2016 to 2019, Eren served as a corporate development executive for Crystal Exploration Inc., the shell company that subsequently became Thesis Gold Inc. From 2004 to 2016, Eren served as: Head of Business Development, Eurasia, for Auryn Resources ("Auryn", now Fury Gold Mines Ltd.); Vice President of Investor Relations at Keegan Resources Inc. / Asanko Gold Inc. (now Galiano Gold Inc.); Investor Relations Manager at Cayden Resources (acquired by Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd.); and Stratton Resources Inc. (now Torq Resources Inc.). John holds a Bachelor of Economics degree (HBA) from Laurentian University.

Additional Board Update

FNM also announces that Mr. Ross Wilmot has resigned from the Board. The Company wishes to thank him for his years of service on the Board. Mr. Wilmot will continue to act as CFO of the Company.

ABOUT FIRST NORDIC METALS

First Nordic Metals Corp. (FNM) is a Canadian-based gold exploration company, consolidating assets in Sweden and Finland to create Europe's next gold camp. The Company's flagship asset in northern Sweden is the Barsele Gold Project, a joint venture project with senior gold producer Agnico Eagle Mines Limited. Immediately surrounding the Barsele project, FNM is 100%-owner of a district-scale license position comprised of three additional projects (Paubäcken, Storjuktan, Klippen), which combined with the Barsele Project, total 104,000 hectares on the Gold Line Belt. Additionally, in northern Finland, FNM is the 100%-owner of a district-scale position covering the entire Oijärvi Greenstone Belt, including the Kylmäkangas Au-Ag deposit, the largest known gold occurrence in the underexplored Oijärvi Greenstone Belt.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Taj Singh, M.Eng, P.Eng, CPA

CEO & Director

