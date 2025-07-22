First Nordic Metals Strengthens Exploration Team with Appointment of Gernot Wober as VP Exploration

TORONTO, July 22, 2025 /CNW/ - First Nordic Metals Corp. ("First Nordic" or the "Company") (TSX.V: FNM, FNSE: FNMC SDB, OTCQB: FNMCF, FRA: HEG0) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Gernot Wober, P.Geo, as Vice President, Exploration.

Mr. Wober is a highly accomplished geologist with 35 years of international experience in mineral exploration and project development. He brings deep technical expertise in orogenic gold systems and greenstone-hosted deposits, with a proven track record of discovery, resource growth, and team leadership across multiple jurisdictions.

Most recently, Mr. Wober served as Vice President, Exploration at Discovery Silver Corp. ("Discovery") for over seven years. During his tenure, he played a key role in identifying and acquiring the Cordero silver deposit in Chihuahua, Mexico, which was advanced from resource stage through feasibility and towards final permitting to become one of the largest undeveloped silver projects globally. He also played an important part in the due diligence and compilation of the first consolidated technical report for Discovery's acquisition of Newmont Corporation's Porcupine Complex, a transaction that marked Discovery's transition into a gold producer and resulted in its growth to a + C$2 billion market capitalization.

Prior to Discovery, Mr. Wober was VP Exploration, Canada, at Osisko Mining Inc., where he led exploration activities at the Windfall gold project and was instrumental in the discovery of the high-grade Lynx Zone. His earlier roles include VP Exploration at Great Basin Gold, Director of Site Operations at the Pebble Project in Alaska for Northern Dynasty Mines Inc., VP Exploration for Oban Mining Corp., and technical positions with Lac Minerals Ltd., Noranda Exploration Company Ltd., Taseko Mines Ltd., and Chevron Canada Resources Ltd.

Mr. Wober previously served on the advisory board of Gold Line Resources Ltd., one of the predecessor companies that formed First Nordic. His familiarity with the Gold Line belt will be directly applied as he steps into this new leadership role, overseeing all of First Nordic's exploration and development activities.

Taj Singh, CEO of First Nordic, comments: "We are thrilled to welcome Gernot to First Nordic as VP Exploration. Having worked closely with him for many years, I've seen firsthand the level of technical discipline, strategic focus, and discovery drive he brings to a team. His deep understanding of orogenic gold systems, paired with a proven track record of leading major projects, aligns perfectly with our goal to unlock the full potential of the Gold Line belt and our broader Nordic portfolio. His addition meaningfully strengthens our technical team as we continue advancing one of Europe's most compelling gold exploration stories."

Gernot Wober comments: "The Gold Line belt in northern Sweden represents one of the most compelling exploration opportunities I've encountered in my career. The combination of having an entire structural belt with very limited historical exploration, proximity to the 2.4 million-ounce Barsele gold project, and excellent regional infrastructure sets the stage for meaningful discovery. After visiting the site, reviewing the historical and recent core, and meeting the highly motivated technical team, it became clear that there is immediate potential to add value and advance this portfolio across 2025 and into 2026."

ABOUT FIRST NORDIC METALS

First Nordic Metals Corp. is a Canadian-based gold exploration company, consolidating assets in Sweden and Finland, with a vision to create Europe's next gold camp. The Company's flagship asset is the Barsele gold project in northern Sweden, a joint venture project with senior gold producer Agnico Eagle Mines Limited. Immediately surrounding the Barsele project, FNM is 100%-owner of a district-scale license position comprised of two additional projects (Paubäcken, Storjuktan), which combined with Barsele, total approximately 100,000 hectares on the Gold Line greenstone belt. Additionally, in northern Finland, FNM is the 100%-owner of a district-scale position covering the entire underexplored Oijärvi greenstone belt, including the Kylmäkangas deposit, the largest known gold occurrence on this belt.

