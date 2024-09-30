First Nordic Strengthens Board With Addition Of Mr. Jeffrey Couch

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 30, 2024 /CNW/ - First Nordic Metals Corp. (the "Company" or "FNM") (TSXV: FNM) (OTCQB: FNMCF) (Germany: HEG0) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Jeffery Couch to its Board of Directors.

Mr. Couch is a seasoned capital markets executive with extensive experience in the natural resources sector, having advised and raised capital for clients globally, with a particular focus on emerging markets. Currently, Couch works with a mining-focused global private equity (PE) firm with several billion dollars of assets under management; he is currently acting CEO of both Lydian Mining, an Armenian gold developer, and Alufer Mining, a Guinean bauxite producer, both portfolio companies of the PE firm.

Mr. Couch has also worked with several financial services firms in Europe. He was Head of Investment Banking, Europe for BMO Capital Markets (Bank of Montreal) for a decade, and has also had senior investment banking roles with Credit Suisse Europe and Citigroup (Salomon Brothers). Mr. Couch has extensive public board experience on both the Toronto Stock Exchange and the London Stock Exchange, and he holds both an undergraduate business degree from the University of Western Ontario Business School and a law degree from Osgoode Hall Law School.

FNM President and CEO Taj Singh commented, "We are very pleased to have Jeff join the FNM board. Jeff has an impressive profile, with significant public market experience in the natural resources sector and deep capital markets roots. Having been based in London for over two decades, he is highly networked throughout Europe. In addition to the important strategic insight he will provide, his addition will substantially increase our exposure as we continue our progression towards becoming a premier Nordics-focused precious metals explorer / developer."

The Company has granted 1,000,000 stock options exercisable at $0.36 per share for a period of five years to certain directors and officers of the Company.

ABOUT FIRST NORDIC METALS

The Company's flagship asset is the Barsele gold project, located in northern Sweden and in a joint venture with senior gold producer Agnico Eagle Mines Limited. Immediately surrounding the Barsele project, FNM is the 100%-owner of a district-scale license position of close to 100,000 hectares on Gold Line Belt. Additionally, in northern Finland FNM is the 100%-owner of a district-scale position covering the entire Oijärvi Greenstone Belt.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Taj Singh, M.Eng, P.Eng, CPA

President & CEO, Director

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release may include forward-looking statements that are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. All statements within this news release, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward looking. Although First Nordic believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements include fluctuations in market prices, including metal prices, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties.

For further information contact: Alicia Ford, Business Development Manager, Phone: 604-687-8566, Email: [email protected]