First Nordic Metals Announces Grant of Stock Options

TORONTO, Aug. 8, 2025 /CNW/ - First Nordic Metals Corp. (the "Company") (TSXV: FNM) (FNSE: FNMC SDB) (OTCQB: FNMCF) (FRA: HEG0) announces that it has granted an aggregate of 1,750,000 incentive stock options, as an initial grant to new members of the board and management who joined in Q2 2025, to purchase up to 1,750,000 common shares in the capital of the Company. The incentive stock options have an exercise price of $0.40 per share and expire five years from the date of grant. The Options vest 1/3 immediately and 1/3 annually thereafter.

First Nordic Metals Corp. is a Canadian-based gold exploration company, consolidating assets in Sweden and Finland, with a vision to create Europe's next gold camp. The Company's flagship asset is the Barsele gold project in northern Sweden, a joint venture project with senior gold producer Agnico Eagle Mines Limited. Immediately surrounding the Barsele project, FNM is 100%-owner of a district-scale license position comprised of two additional projects (Paubäcken, Storjuktan), which combined with Barsele, total approximately 80,000 hectares on the Gold Line greenstone belt. Additionally, in northern Finland, FNM is the 100%-owner of a district scale position covering the entire underexplored Oijärvi greenstone belt, including the Kylmäkangas deposit, the largest known gold occurrence on this belt.

