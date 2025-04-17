First Nordic Announces Filing of Final Base Shelf Prospectus

TORONTO, April 17, 2025 /CNW/ - First Nordic Metals Corp. ("FNM" or the "Company") (TSXV: FNM) (OTCQB: FNMCF) (Germany: HEG0) is pleased to announce that the Company has filed a final short form base shelf prospectus (the "Base Shelf Prospectus") with the securities commissions in each of the provinces and territories of Canada.

The Base Shelf Prospectus will allow the Company to offer and issue, from time to time, up to CDN$100,000,000 of common shares, debt securities, subscription receipts, warrants and units (comprised of one or more of the foregoing securities) during the 25-month period that the prospectus remains effective.

Filing the Base Shelf Prospectus provides the Company with enhanced financial flexibility, allowing it to efficiently access capital markets as opportunities arise and market conditions permit. The specific terms of any future offering under the Base Shelf Prospectus will be determined at the time of such offering and disclosed in a corresponding prospectus supplement, which will be filed with applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities.

A copy of the Base Shelf Prospectus and the final receipt in respect thereof received from the British Columbia Securities Commission today is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualifications under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

ABOUT FIRST NORDIC METALS

First Nordic Metals Corp. is a Canadian-based gold exploration company, consolidating assets in Sweden and Finland, with a vision to create Europe's next gold camp. The Company's flagship asset is the Barsele gold project in northern Sweden, a joint venture project with senior gold producer Agnico Eagle Mines Limited. Immediately surrounding the Barsele project, FNM is 100%-owner of a district-scale license position comprised of two additional projects (Paubäcken, Storjuktan), which combined with Barsele, total approximately 100,000 hectares on the Gold Line greenstone belt. Additionally, in northern Finland, FNM is the 100%-owner of a district-scale position covering the entire underexplored Oijärvi greenstone belt, including the Kylmäkangas deposit, the largest known gold occurrence on this belt.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Taj Singh, M.Eng, P.Eng, CPA

CEO & Director

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

This release may contain forward-looking statements or forward-looking information under applicable Canadian securities legislation that may not be based on historical fact, including, without limitation, statements containing the words "believe", "may", "plan", "will", "estimate", "continue", "anticipate", "intend", "expect", "potential", and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of FNM to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements or information in this release relates to, among other things, future offerings that may be made under the Base Shelf Prospectus and the focus of the Company's activities. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and assume, among other things, the ability of the Company to successfully pursue its current development plans, that future sources of funding will be available to the Company, that relevant commodity prices will remain at levels that are economically viable for the Company and that the Company will receive relevant permits in a timely manner in order to enable its operations, but given the uncertainties, assumptions and risks, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements or information. The Company disclaims any obligation to update, or to publicly announce, any such statements, events or developments except as required by law.

For further information contact: Marie Macdonald, Investor Relations, Phone: 604-687-8566, Email: [email protected]