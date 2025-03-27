First Nations Tax Commission and MPAC Sign MOU to Strengthen Collaboration on First Nations Property Tax Systems

OTTAWA, ON, March 27, 2025 /CNW/ - The First Nations Tax Commission (FNTC) and Municipal Property Assessment Corporation (MPAC) have formalized their longstanding relationship with a newly signed Memorandum of Understanding (MOU). It outlines the organizations' shared commitment to ongoing dialogue related to exploring opportunities that benefit First Nations looking to implement property tax systems in Ontario.

Al Spacek, Board Chair at MPAC (the Municipal Property Assessment Corporation) and Chief Commissioner C.T. (Manny) Jules of First Nations Tax Commission shake hands after signing new Memorandum of Understanding (MOU). (CNW Group/Municipal Property Assessment Corporation (MPAC))

"This agreement builds on the relationships we have forged with assessment service providers across the country. It represents a significant step forward in our efforts to improve First Nation access to assessment services, fostering new opportunities for growth within First Nation communities," said Chief Commissioner C.T. (Manny) Jules of FNTC. "Our partnership with MPAC is essential to facilitating Ontario First Nations' access to property assessment solutions."

"We are grateful for the trust placed in us and remain committed to strengthening partnerships and developing solutions that meet the evolving needs of First Nations communities, while respecting the land's cultural and historical significance," said Al Spacek, MPAC Board Chair. "As someone who calls Northern Ontario home, I understand the challenges communities can face around infrastructure and services and the role property assessment and taxation systems can play in helping to invest in communities, including First Nations communities, which is why this agreement is so meaningful."

Since 2016, MPAC has collaborated with First Nations communities to implement property assessment and taxation systems. In addition to providing property assessment services, MPAC offers expertise in valuation for Treaty and land claim negotiations, rent reviews, and property data to support the Addition to Reserve process. MPAC is also exploring ways to further collaborate on property assessment, land registry, and permitting systems to help meet the needs of First Nations communities.

"We are looking forward to taking this next step forward in our partnership with FNTC, expanding our support on the valuation and assessment processes in First Nations communities, and taking another step towards our commitment to truth and reconciliation at MPAC," says Nicole McNeill, President and Chief Administrative Officer at MPAC.

MPAC is committed to acknowledging the history and contributions of Indigenous Peoples through initiatives like a Land Acknowledgment Guide, developed with the Truth and Reconciliation Committee at MPAC and Creative Fire, an Indigenous-owned agency. As part of our ongoing commitment to reflect Indigenous perspectives in our work, we are exploring, developing, and implementing initiatives that honour Indigenous communities and align with the Truth and Reconciliation Commission's Calls to Action.

About FNTC

The FNTC is a First Nations-led institution dedicated to advancing frameworks for First Nation jurisdiction over local revenues, and assisting interested First Nations across Canada in developing and implementing their local revenue systems, increasing their local revenues, and growing their economies.

Our mission is to help First Nations advance self-determination and build strong economies by clearing the path for fiscal jurisdiction and laying the foundation for community development.

About MPAC

MPAC is an independent, not-for-profit corporation funded by all Ontario municipalities, accountable to the Province, municipalities, and property taxpayers through its 13-member Board of Directors.

Our role is to accurately assess and classify all properties in Ontario in compliance with the Assessment Act and regulations set by the Government of Ontario. Proudly Canadian, we are the largest assessment jurisdiction in North America, assessing and classifying close to 5.7 million properties with an estimated total value of approximately $3.2 trillion.

For additional information, visit mpac.ca.

