TIOHTIÀ:KE (MONTREAL), Dec. 14, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - The First Nations Executive Education (FNEE) officially became a reality last week, as it welcomed its first participants.

The very first module of this training program destined to First Nations Chiefs, Grand Chiefs, and chairpeople, was held from December 9th to 11th at HEC Montréal. The participants completed the first of four modules making up this executive training program in strategic leadership, which will lead to a university certification. The next training module will be held in the community of Wendake, at the end of January 2022.

"The success of the programs offered by the FNEE depends on several factors, including the quality and contribution of the people who participate in them. In this sense, I would like to congratulate each of the 17 participants of the first cohort, who have placed their trust in us and who are, in a way, becoming our first ambassadors," said Manon Jeannotte, pedagogical co-lead and co-initiator of the project.

The particularity of the FNEE lies in an innovative approach to co-creation, where all training courses are co-developed by HEC Montréal professors and by experienced First Nations professionals with recognized expertise in their field. With a view to the future and open to the world, all FNEE programs are offered in the form of short courses developed specifically to reflect the needs and values of First Nations while respecting their rich history.

"The FNEE program offers a unique experience, centered on leaders and their development levers, and faithful to traditional First Nations values. It is with great pride that HEC Montréal and its Executive Education are collaborating on this," added Serge Lafrance, Director, Executive Education HEC Montréal.

In addition, a project of the magnitude of the FNEE would not have been possible without the support of its partners. Therefore, the FNEE and HEC Montréal would like to highlight the financial support (up to $10M over 5 years) of the Government of Quebec, and of Hydro-Québec, who is a founding partner. Through their contribution, these partners not only contribute to the development of the FNEE, but they also promote the emergence and strengthening of the political and economic leadership of First Nations in Quebec.

ABOUT FIRST NATIONS EXECUTIVE EDUCATION

Officially launched on November 25, 2021, the FNEE is the realization of the vision of two First Nations Leaders, Manon Jeannotte (Mi'gma) and Me Ken Rock (Innu). This school, co-built with HEC Montréal's Executive Education, offers short-term, certified university training in communities, in Montreal, and online. Unique in its kind, its team is comprised of HEC Montréal professors and First Nations trainers.

List of participants





Suzanne Bacon Charland Innu, Pessamit Vice-Chief, Council of the Innu of Pessamit Derrick Neeposh Cree, Oujé-Bougoumou President, CREECO / Compensation Council



Robert Bonspiel Mohawk, Kanehsatake President, First Nations Paramedics Jean-Charles Piétacho Innu, Ekuanitshit Chief, Council of the Innu of Ekuanitshit



Cedric Gray-Lehoux Mi'gmaq, Listuguj Relève, Réseau Jeunesse PNQL Jonathan Pinette Grégoire Innu, Uashat mak Mani-utenam Relève (former President Radio CKAU)



Adam Jourdain Innu, Uashat mak Mani-utenam President, SEC Wemogaz Nadia Robertson Mi'gma, Gespeg President, Mesgi'g Ugju's'n



Monik Kistabish Anicinape, Pikogan Chief, Council of the Abitibiwinni First Nation François Rompré Innu, Mashteuiatsh President, FNQLEDC



Bryan Mark Innu, Unamen Shipu Chief, Council of the Innu of Unamen Shipu Marjolaine Sioui Wendat, Wendake Vice-President, Fondation nouveaux sentiers



Mike (Pelash) Mckenzie Innu, Uashat mak Mani-utenam Chief, Innu Takuaikan Uashat mak Mani-utenam Jonathan St-Onge Innu, Uashat mak Mani-utenam Vice-President, Transport ferroviaire Tshiuetin



Philippe Tsaronsere Meilleur Mohawk, Kanehsatake President, Regroupement des Centres d'amitié autochtones du Québec Jinny Thibodeau Rankin Anishnabeg, Abitibiwinni President, RBA Financial Group



Derek Montour Mohawk, Kahnawà:ke President, FNQLHSSC



SOURCE First Nations Executive Education (FNEE)

For further information: AND INTERVIEW REQUESTS: Éric Duguay, Media Relations Manager, 514-377-1980, [email protected]