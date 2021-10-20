WENDAKE, QC, Oct. 20, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - "Creating wealth from lands and resources taken from First Peoples, while recognizing on the other hand that they have suffered injustices, is a discourse that no longer applies! We are in 2021!" stated Ghislain Picard, Chief of the Assembly of First Nations Quebec-Labrador (AFNQL), in reaction to the inaugural speech delivered yesterday by Premier François Legault.

In an open letter published on Monday, the AFNQL expressed it's expectations to the Quebec Government and its Premier. Rather than a partisan report card, intended exclusively to promote the CAQ's electoral platform for the 2022 provincial election, the AFNQL was hoping for concrete commitments that would rekindle its relationship with First Nations which is currently at a standstill. The "systemic reconciliation" recently proposed by the AFNQL does not seem to be on François Legault's agenda.

Where are the commitments to implement the 800 recommendations of several reports and commissions that the government has on its desk?

Where is the commitment to no longer fiercely oppose the right to self-determination of First Nations governments?

Where is the commitment of this government not to impose its petty nationalism on other Nations that share this territory, as Premier Legault himself claims?

"We will be holding an important economic meeting with the Legault government on November 25-26, accompanied by partners and businesses that believe in the economic future of First Nations. Between now and then, the Legault government has a few weeks to reflect on decades of economic marginalization of First Nations and especially, on concrete ways to put an end to it."

About the AFNQL

The Assembly of First Nations Quebec-Labrador is the political organization that brings together 43 First Nations Chiefs in Quebec and Labrador.

