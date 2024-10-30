WENDAKE, QC, Oct. 30, 2024 /CNW/ - First Nations, through the First Nations of Quebec and Labrador Sustainable Development Institute (FNQLSDI), are unveiling today their actions and indicators related to the Quebec government's 2030 Nature Plan. This series of actions and indicators is the outcome of a long and fruitful collaboration between First Nations and the FNQLSDI and focuses on their needs and ambitions regarding biodiversity conservation on their territories and across Quebec.

At the 16th meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the Convention on Biological Diversity (COP16) taking place from October 21 to November 1st, 2024, in Cali, Colombia, one topic took center stage: the development of precise indicators for each of the 23 targets outlined in the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework.

Although the Quebec government's 2030 Nature Plan, which was made public on September 7, 2024, reflects a willingness to take action to conserve biodiversity in collaboration with society as a whole, we have to admit that the means proposed in the 2024-2028 action plan seem to require strengthening in view of the extent of the work to be accomplished, particularly regarding the number and scope of the indicators.

First Nations and their members, as guardians of biodiversity and holders of ancestral rights, wish to promote their knowledge and be key players in the implementation of the 2030 Nature Plan. They therefore invite the Government of Quebec to act today, by fully integrating the actions and indicators they have developed. This process will require a collaborative mechanism based on respect, transparency and a Nation-to-Nations relationship.

COP16, as well as the recent publication of the 2030 Nature Plan by the Government of Quebec, are valuable opportunities to strengthen the involvement of First Nations, whose essential role is clearly stated in section C (7)(a) of the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework. First Nations wish to contribute concretely to the protection and conservation of biodiversity on their territories, for present and future generations. Together, let's give ourselves the means to take action.

