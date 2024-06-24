First Nation Summit congratulates Kitselas First Nation and Kitsumkalum First Nation

MUSQUEAM, BC, SQUAMISH, BC, TSLEIL-WAUTUTH, BC and VANCOUVER, BC, June 24, 2024 /CNW/ - The First Nations Summit congratulates the Kitselas and Kitsumkalum First Nation leaders, negotiators and community members on the signing of their modern-day treaty agreements with Canada and British Columbia which will be taking place today and tomorrow.

"Following thirty years of hard-fought negotiations, the Kitselas and Kitsumkalum people should be commended for their hard work and determination to conclude a treaty agreement that is appropriate for, and supported by, their people," said Robert Phillips, a member of the First Nations Summit political executive. "The agreements signed this week mark the start of a new path forward for both communities as they move forward towards being self-governing nations."

"The signing of these treaty agreements marks a very significant time for the Kitselas and Kitsumkalum leaders, elders and citizens. It is a clear signal and a reminder to all other First Nations sitting at negotiating tables that success is possible in their efforts to reconcile their titles and jurisdictions with Crown titles and jurisdictions and arrive at agreements that will meet their nations' needs and desires. We encourage the federal and provincial governments to continue to work with other First Nations to find just, equitable and unique treaties," added Cheryl Casimer of the FNS political executive.

"The BC treaty negotiations process has had substantive improvements over the past four to five years, including implementation of the Recognition and Reconciliation of Rights Policy for Treaty Negotiations in BC and treaty negotiation loan forgiveness. The process has become much more flexible for communities to establish a path that works for them. These two final agreements are representative of that flexibility, and we hope they are an indicator of more agreements in the next couple of years," concluded Hugh Braker of the FNS political executive.

The First Nations Summit wishes Kitselas and Kitsumkalum well as they now proceed to the community ratification process.

The First Nations Summit speaks on behalf of First Nations involved in treaty negotiations in British Columbia. The Summit is also an NGO in Special Consultative Status with the Economic and Social Council of the United Nations. Further background information on the Summit may be found at www.fns.bc.ca.

