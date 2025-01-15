OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 15, 2025 /CNW/ - "Canada and the United States have the closest and most successful partnership in the world. At their meeting today, Canada's First Ministers reiterated that the two countries are stronger, more prosperous, and safer when they work together.

"First Ministers discussed ways to protect Canadian families, workers, and employers from the consequences of possible U.S. tariffs, which would cause economic harm to Canadians and Americans alike. Trade and investment between Canada and the U.S. supports millions of jobs on both sides of the border and helps ensure the secure flow of goods and people between countries. They will continue to work together, standing up for Canadians in the face of unjustified and unreasonable U.S. tariffs.

"Collaborative efforts will continue to try to prevent U.S. tariffs, including actions taken by the federal government to strengthen border security and curb the flow of illicit drugs, such as fentanyl, into Canadian and American communities.

"The federal plan announced in December invests in cutting-edge technology, empowering law enforcement, and ensuring that only those eligible to remain in Canada do so. First Ministers agreed that the federal government, in collaboration with all orders of government, local police, and authorities, will continue to bolster security at the border and strengthen the immigration system. The plan must also include measures to tighten the visa issuance policy to prevent arrivals to Canada under false pretenses. Law enforcement across the country will work together to further build trust and confidence among U.S. decision-makers that Canada takes its border responsibilities seriously and is taking action.

"First Ministers agreed that enhancing security must be undertaken by authorities on both sides of the Canada-U.S. border to stop the flow of illegal firearms.

"First Ministers agreed to continue united advocacy efforts with key U.S. Administration, Congressional, and business leaders to emphasize the negative impacts of U.S. tariffs on American national interests and the U.S. economy. Co-operation with Canada offers significant complementary benefits to U.S. priorities.

"While they are making every effort to prevent U.S tariffs, First Ministers are committed to continuing to work together on a full range of measures to ensure a robust response to possible U.S. tariffs, including supports for sectors, businesses, and individuals. If the federal government implements retaliatory measures, it will ensure the rapid availability of substantial resources that effectively mitigate economic impacts to workers and businesses. This includes, but is not limited to, the distribution of revenues from potential retaliatory tariffs as quickly as possible. They agreed to take a collaborative approach to U.S. engagement that recognizes the unique economic needs of all provinces and territories.

"First Ministers acknowledged the importance of increasing defence spending and meeting the NATO 2 per cent target as quickly as possible, recognizing its critical connection to strategic infrastructure and Canada's economic and security partnership with the U.S. and other allies. They further agreed that collective action must be taken to safeguard Arctic security and sovereignty.

"First Ministers agreed to advance development of high economic impact projects, including transportation and infrastructure projects, working in partnership with Indigenous Peoples toward economic reconciliation. These projects support Canada's economic growth and allow Canada to provide the U.S. with more of the energy, critical minerals, and other goods and services it needs to fuel shared economic growth.

"First Ministers will continue working closely together on Canada-U.S. relations and agreed to meet weekly following President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration on January 20, 2025.

"First Ministers agreed that Canada is a proud and sovereign nation, committed to upholding its values and responsibilities on the global stage. As a strong, independent country, we make decisions that reflect the best interests of our citizens, while actively contributing to global peace and stability. We stand firm in our resolve to protect our borders, support our communities, and collaborate with international partners to address common challenges."

The Government of Alberta did not approve the joint statement between the Government of Canada and the Council of the Federation.

