OTTAWA, ON, March 11, 2021 /CNW/ - Today marks one-year since the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a global pandemic. Following a teleconference, First Ministers issued the following statement to recognize this anniversary:

"First Ministers honoured Canadians and others around the world who lost their lives to the pandemic. They acknowledged the tremendous personal sacrifices Canadians have made to keep themselves and their neighbours safe. This pandemic has disrupted our lives and livelihoods, and it is thanks to this personal sacrifice that Canadians have been able to reduce the spread of the virus and its variants.

"First Ministers expressed their deep appreciation for all health and other essential front line workers, who ensured Canadians had continued access to care, reliable supply chains, and support for their loved ones and our children. These workers are the heroes of the pandemic.

"They also noted the unprecedented collaboration between both orders of government, including the largest immunization campaign in Canada's history. First Ministers agreed to continue these and all other efforts necessary to end the pandemic. Through these efforts, and through the continued vigilance of Canadians in following public health measures, First Ministers are hopeful Canada is on the path to recovery. The past year has been difficult but better days are ahead.

"First Ministers agreed to continue to work together to protect Canadians, end the pandemic, and promote recovery of our economy and our public health care systems to benefit all Canadians."

Newfoundland and Labrador is operating in a caretaker period due to a provincial election.

