First innovation in 2021 at the Forges du Saint-Maurice National Historic Site

Parks Canada is pleased to announce that visitors will be offered a new immersive experience in the blast furnace building at the Forges du Saint–Maurice National Historic Site in 2021: 1600 ° C trial by fire . The project, the result of a joint effort between Thinkwell Studio Montréal and Parks Canada, is the culmination of more than three years of collaboration to provide visitors with an immersive and interactive experience that will allow them to learn about the steps involved in producing cast iron.

Designed as a game where they must accomplish six tasks, participants are at the heart of the action. Motion sensors allow participants to activate characters on screen whose actions then mirror theirs. The objective of the game is to successfully perform the various steps required to cast iron. This immersive sensory experience is an opportunity to discover this little-known profession that required a number of abilities, substantial know-how and hard work.

This initiative is part of Innovative Solutions Canada's testing stream and has a total value of nearly $430,000. For Thinkwell Studio Montréal and Parks Canada, the project is a successful collaboration where newly implemented technology will serve to enhance visitor experience at the historic site.

The 1600°C trial by fire project marks the first step in a series of measures aimed at enhancing the experience provided at the site. Further investments are planned and will be announced at a later date.

Quote

"Developing new and innovative programs and services enables more Canadians, including youth and newcomers, to experience and learn about the rich history of our heritage places. The immersive experience at the Forges du Saint–Maurice National Historic Site shows that technology and museology can come together to recreate atmospheres and revive certain little–known aspects of history, thereby giving the past a future."

The Honourable François–Philippe Champagne

Minister for Foreign Affairs

Quick facts

Innovative Solutions Canada is a research and development program aimed at evaluating and testing pre–commercialized goods and services in a late stage of development. Under this program, Thinkwell Studio Montréal has received the financing to create and design the interactive experience, and Parks Canada has updated the welcoming area of the blast furnace building to accommodate this new technology.





is a research and development program aimed at evaluating and testing pre–commercialized goods and services in a late stage of development. Under this program, Thinkwell Studio Montréal has received the financing to create and design the interactive experience, and Parks Canada has updated the welcoming area of the blast furnace building to accommodate this new technology. The Forges du Saint–Maurice National Historic Site is open to the public from the weekend before Saint–Jean–Baptiste Day until Labour Day.





Parks Canada continues to closely monitor the COVID-19 situation. In light of the rapidly evolving situation, the Forges du Saint–Maurice National Historic Site's service offer will be assessed based on the recommendations of public health experts in June 2021 .

Related Links

Parks Canada

Forges du Saint–Maurice National Historic Site

Home - Innovative Solutions Canada

SOURCE Parks Canada

For further information: Martine Tousignant, Public Relations and Communications Officer, Mauricie and Western Quebec Field Unit, Parks Canada, 819-913-8185, [email protected]; Media Relations, Parks Canada Agency, 855-862-1812, [email protected]

Related Links

www.pc.gc.ca

