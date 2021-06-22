First-ever Tamil Radiothon raises more than $275,000 for Scarborough's hospitals

MP Gary Anandasangaree, MP for Scarborough-Rouge Park ;

Funds raised through this event will support SHN's highest priority needs, including the purchase of urgently needed medical equipment across our three hospitals – Birchmount, Centenary and General – which helps keep SHN's teams and patients safe and healthy. With an initial goal of $100,000, several community leaders came forward before the event to lend their support, and donations came pouring in throughout the day with online, telephone and in-person donations at pop-up donation centres in Scarborough. Thanks to the incredible generosity of our community, donors, volunteers and sponsors, including presenting sponsor the CTCC, a final fundraising total of over $275,000 was reached by the event's end – surpassing the original target.

More than 75% of Toronto's Tamil population resides in Scarborough. Members of the SHN team are part of the Tamil community and work specifically to support their unique health care challenges. This includes a dedicated Tamil-speaking mental health therapist who exclusively addresses and supports mental health within the Tamil community and a full-time Tamil interpreter available to help patients and families.

Funds from the Radiothon will support the highest priority needs at SHN and help improve health care in one of Canada's most vibrant and diverse communities. This includes North America's largest nephrology program and regional community-based cardiovascular rehabilitation service and the second-largest community hospital-based mental health and addiction program.

Elizabeth Buller, President & CEO, SHN

"We are overwhelmed and humbled by the outpouring of support from our donors and community. The generosity of our Tamil community for this inaugural event is truly inspiring and these donations enable Scarborough Health Network to provide the highest level of care for our patients and their families, right here in Scarborough."

Nada Rajkumar, Chairman, EAST FM 102.7

"East FM 102.7 is extremely humbled to be able to collaborate with SHN Foundation to run the first-ever Tamil Radiothon to raise funds for our Scarborough hospitals. While we had our initial target set at $100,000, we received an overwhelming amount of support from the Tamil community across the GTA, which allowed us to raise more than $275,000 in the span of the 12 hour-Radiothon. East FM 102.7 (CJRK- FM) is proud to be the most popular multicultural radio station in the Eastern Greater Toronto region, especially among the Tamil community. We would like to thank all of our listeners, contributors, sponsors, and volunteers."

Alicia Vandermeer, President & CEO, SHN Foundation

"Our Scarborough hospitals face a huge gap between the exceptional quality of care we provide and the outdated facilities in which our teams provide that care. We are extremely grateful to our Tamil community and partners who helped make the first-ever Tamil Radiothon a tremendous success. These funds will not only support our frontline workers as they continue to fight COVID-19, but will help give our talented health care teams the tools and equipment they need to continue caring for Scarborough into the future."

Sritharan Thurairajah & Logan Velumailum, Co-Chairs, SHNF Tamil Radiothon

"We are honoured to support the inaugural Tamil Radiothon as co-chairs. We have always believed in the true potential from the Tamil community and this event has displayed the community spirit. We are already looking forward to next year's plans and supporting healthcare in Scarborough."

Krishni Narine, Community Development Manager, SHN Foundation

"We were thrilled to organize an event for the Tamil community to create awareness and educate the listeners on programs and stories from the incredible work from SHN. We are extremely grateful to the donors, sponsors, speakers and listeners who made the inaugural event a huge success and are overwhelmed by the outpouring of support."

Situated in one of Canada's most diverse communities, Scarborough Health Network (SHN) Foundation inspires the support necessary to improve patients' lives through exceptional care at Scarborough Health Network across three hospitals and eight satellite sites. Since its inception, the Foundation has worked with generous donors, volunteers and community members to raise funds needed to build state-of-the-art infrastructure and purchase the latest medical technology, supporting the SHN's vision to be Canada's leading community teaching health network.

Across our three hospitals and eight satellite sites, Scarborough Health Network (SHN) is shaping the future of care. Our many programs and services are designed around the needs of one of Canada's most vibrant and diverse communities. We are home to Ontario's largest nephrology program, as well as the designated cardiac care centre for Scarborough and surrounding communities to the east. We are proud to be a community-affiliated teaching site for the University of Toronto and partner with a number of other universities and colleges, helping to train the next generation of health care professionals. Learn more at shn.ca.

