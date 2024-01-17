CHARLOTTETOWN, PE, Jan. 17, 2024 /CNW/ - National historic sites reflect the rich and varied heritage of Canada and provide an opportunity for Canadians to learn more about our diverse history. Parks Canada's network of national heritage places represents the very best that Canada has to offer and share stories of who we are, including the histories, cultures, and contributions of Indigenous peoples.

The first stand-alone management plan for Green Gables Heritage Place was recently developed and comes as the site enters an integral milestone in its history, as 2024 will mark the 150th birthday of Lucy Maud Montgomery. Previously, Green Gables was included in the larger management plan for PEI National Park. Set to be renewed every ten years, management plans are a requirement of the Parks Canada Agency Act and guide the management of national historic sites, national parks, and national marine conservation areas.

The Green Gables Heritage Place management plan targets are outlined within three key strategies that will help guide the vision of the visitor experience of the site, the management of natural and cultural resources, and continued collaboration of partners, stakeholders and first nation communities. The three key strategies include:

Key Strategy 1: The Scope of Visitation

Key Strategy 2: The Pleasant Ache of Nature

Key Strategy 3: Working with Kindred Spirits

The management plan for Green Gables Heritage Place was based on input from Mi'kmaw partners of Prince Edward Island, the Indigenous community, stakeholder groups, tourism industry, nature and recreation groups, local residents as well as visitors past and present. Through this management plan, Parks Canada will protect an important example of cultural heritage in Canada, engage and collaborate with Indigenous peoples, and provide an opportunity for Canadians to experience and discover history in new and innovative ways.

The Green Gables Heritage Place Management Plan is available on the Parks Canada website at: https://parks.canada.ca/lhn-nhs/pe/greengables/gestion-management/planning/plan-2023

To learn more about Green Gables Heritage Place, please visit https://parks.canada.ca/lhn-nhs/pe/greengables.

"National historic sites, national parks, and national marine conservation areas are a source of shared pride for all Canadians. They are places where countless Canadians and visitor from around the world connect with history and discover nature every day. Green Gables Heritage Place is a site of international significance and has been drawing visitors to Cavendish, PEI for more than 80 years. I would like to thank everyone who contributed to the management plan for Green Gables Heritage Place that will help shape the future of this treasured site."

Heath MacDonald

Member of Parliament for Malpeque, Prince Edward Island

Quick Facts

Green Gables Heritage Place is located in Cavendish, Prince Edward Island . Green Gables has become famous around the world as the inspiration for the setting in Lucy Maud Montgomery's classic tale of fiction, Anne of Green Gables .

. Green Gables has become famous around the world as the inspiration for the setting in classic tale of fiction, . L.M. Montgomery's Cavendish National Historic Site includes both Green Gables Heritage Place and the Site of L.M. Montgomery's Cavendish Home, which is privately owned and operated. Parks Canada works collaboratively with partners and stakeholders to ensure this important historic site is preserved and improved, and that the stories of this treasured site, the author, and her beloved fictional characters are presented and shared in a meaningful, engaging, and memorable way.

works collaboratively with partners and stakeholders to ensure this important historic site is preserved and improved, and that the stories of this treasured site, the author, and her beloved fictional characters are presented and shared in a meaningful, engaging, and memorable way. 2024 will mark L.M. Montgomery's 150 th birthday. Green Gables Heritage Place will be commemorating this historic milestone throughout the year.

birthday. Green Gables Heritage Place will be commemorating this historic milestone throughout the year. Green Gables Heritage Place underwent a site development project that was completed in the spring of 2019. The project included a new visitor centre, upgraded parking lot design, updated interpretive elements and a new gift shop and café. The new visitor centre was designed for energy efficiency and functionality that match the high levels of visitation of the site. The project received the following awards in recognition: Atlantic Wood design award 2019 Canadian Wood council Award 2020 AAPEI Lieutenants award of Excellence in Architecture 2022 Atlantic design awards 2022 SADMag Canadian Green Building Awards 2022



