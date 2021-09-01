The IKEA Festival is inspired by the brand's vision to create a better everyday life for the many people. "This is a new kind of experience IKEA wants to offer, celebrating, connecting and engaging around life at home. Home tours around the world will open doors to new experiences and new inspiration," says Kathy Davey, Head of Home Furnishing and Retail Design, IKEA Canada. "We want to spark a conversation on the more sustainable and affordable life at home of tomorrow. And just as with any festival, you can expect a few surprises."

The IKEA Festival in Canada

The IKEA Festival kicks off on Thursday, September 16 and IKEA locations across Canada will host limited capacity, interactive, in-store activities such as creative spaces where visitors can learn art techniques, workshop spaces where visitors can discover organization and room planning pro-tips, along with how to extend the life of their most favourite IKEA products.

Activities vary by store and will be hosted through to Sunday, September 19. IKEA Family members attending available in-store or virtual IKEA Festival events will also enjoy a limited time offer – $20 off a purchase of $100 or more. To view the full programme, sign up for local activities and access dynamic content from around the world, visit the festival page online at IKEA.ca/Festival and fr.IKEA.ca/Festival.

"Life at home has taken on a whole new meaning for every one of us over the past year, and by being virtually connected, we can open the door to many more lives around the world – exploring how we all live, celebrating individuality and creativity," says Tanya Bevington, Country Communications Manager, IKEA Canada. "Our first IKEA Festival will be our biggest, global home tour yet, bringing people together around life at home in a new way, both online and in our stores, and will be the beginning of a longer-term movement of real homes and real lives."

The IKEA Festival Globally

In addition to IKEA Canada's in-store activities, on Thursday, September 16 the IKEA Festival will feature a free, action-packed, 24-hour online experience. Through a dynamic assortment of short films, shows, and live streams, IKEA will open its doors to projects and collaborations happening now, and the brand will also travel back in time to a digital museum exploring IKEA's diverse 70-year history.

Reflecting what people say is most important to them in their homes today – being with family and friends, music, and food – visitors will discover rooms featuring discussions on current topics like circularity and the importance of play, IKEA news from the prototype shop in Älmhult, Sweden to the factory floor in Zbąszynek, Poland, along with many more unique experiences including:





intimate concerts from the homes and studios of emerging and established musicians such as the Linda Lindas (the all-female teenage band who stormed the internet with their punk show from the LA Public Library), Ryan Harris (the Whistler, BC -based filmmaker and musician), Clay & Friends (the Montreal, QC -based group renowned for their high-energy blend of hip-hop, soul and funk)

a club music marathon with DJ relay sets from acclaimed producers like Kaytranada and TOKiMONSTA

home visits and home makeover inspiration from individuals and interior designers across the globe showcasing diverse lives and shared rituals

profound conversations at home with current and former IKEA collaborators like Ilse Crawford and Virgil Abloh

healthy, planet-friendly, recipes and cooking demonstrations with popular foodies and chefs like Nadia Caterina Munno (aka The Pasta Queen) and Chef Paul Svensson (the legendary zero-waste, plant-based culinary creator, restaurateur and cookbook author)

ABOUT IKEA CANADA

Founded in 1943 in Sweden, IKEA is a leading home furnishing retailer, offering a wide range of well-designed, functional home furnishing products at prices so low that as many people as possible can afford them. IKEA Canada is part of Ingka Group which operates 374 IKEA stores in 30 countries, including 14 in Canada. Last year, IKEA Canada welcomed 31 million visitors to its stores and 117 million visitors to IKEA.ca. IKEA Canada operates business through the IKEA vision - to create a better everyday life for the many people and does so through its local community efforts and sustainability initiatives. For more information on IKEA Canada, please visit IKEA.ca.

SOURCE IKEA Canada

For further information: For media inquiries: Lisa Huie, PR Leader, IKEA Canada, [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.ikea.ca

