First Ever Crayola Global Colour Vote to Kick Off Back-To-School Season

Join the Worldwide Initiative for a Unique Opportunity to Help Create the Next Collection of Colours that Inspire Creativity

TORONTO, July 2, 2025 /CNW/ - Crayola is making back-to-school season more colourful than ever with the 2025 Global Colour Vote. For the first time in company history, the brand synonymous with colour and creativity is asking consumers worldwide to vote for their favourite Crayola colours to be featured in a special exclusive collection.

This year, Crayola is celebrating creativity through colour and the deeply personal role colour plays in connecting us to the past and inspiring us anew. Following the resounding success of the Limited Edition Retired Colour Collection, where nostalgic colours like Dandelion, Blizzard Blue and Magic Mint made a triumphant return for a limited time – Crayola is eager to discover what other beloved Crayola colours hold a special place in consumers' hearts with the Global Colour Vote.

"Colour is part of one's identity: who we are, how we feel, how we live our lives," said Pete Ruggiero, President and Chief Executive Officer of Crayola. "With this global colour vote, Crayola will bring innovation to the market that directly reflects the global consumer. People around the world will have the unique opportunity to influence a special collection of crayons, colored pencils, and markers based on the colours that mean the most to them."

According to a 2024 Colour Perception Survey conducted by Crayola in partnership with the Ad Council Research Institute, colour is rated as the most impactful element in planning important milestones, symbolizing meaningful aspects of life, and describing something as beautiful or unique by more than 88% of respondents. These emotional ties to colour also lend themselves to self-expression, as 87% of those surveyed believe colour significantly impacts creativity.

"The 2025 Global Colour Vote celebrates the incredible power that colour has to connect us to our emotions and memories, to unite us, and to help us creatively express our feelings, thoughts and ideas," says Victoria Lozano, Chief Marketing Officer at Crayola. "We're excited to see which colours resonate most deeply with people around the world and bring those meaningful hues together to encourage more creative moments and colourful memories."

To become a part of Crayola history, colour enthusiasts of all ages can cast their votes from now until Sept. 30, 2025 by visiting www.crayola.com/votenow or scanning QR codes on the back of Crayola "What's Your Favorite Colour" products: 24 count crayons, 24 count coloured pencils and 10 count broad line washable markers.

Teachers, parents, and kids can find their favourite Crayola back-to-school products at most Canadian retailers for the same exceptional value they've come to rely on. Consumers can also purchase bulk packs of top-listed items to help provide essential supplies that support learning in the classroom. For added nostalgia and colourful fun, shoppers have the opportunity to supplement their baskets with Limited Edition Retired Colour Collection items before they go back into retirement.

Colour Perception Survey Methodology

Findings from a nationwide study conducted by Crayola in partnership with the Ad Council Research Institute from October 16-23, 2024, with 1,503 parents of kids aged 2-12.

About Crayola Canada

Crayola LLC, based in Easton, Pa. and a subsidiary of Hallmark Cards, Incorporated, is the worldwide leader in children's creative expression products. Known for the iconic Crayola Crayon first introduced in 1903, the Crayola brand has grown into a portfolio of innovative art tools, crafting activities and creativity toys that offer children innovative new ways to use colour to create everything imaginable. Consumers can find the wide array of Crayola products in the "Crayola Aisle" at all major retailers. For more information visit www.crayola.ca or join the community at www.facebook.com/crayolacanada.

SOURCE Crayola Canada

Media Contact: Michelle Gibson, ChangeMakers, 416 707-5044, [email protected]