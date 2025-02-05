CRAYOLA BRINGS BACK RETIRED CRAYON COLOURS FOR THE FIRST TIME IN COMPANY'S HISTORY

Dandelion, and seven beloved retired crayon colours, return in Limited Edition packs hitting shelves this spring

TORONTO, Feb. 5, 2025 /CNW/ - Crayola—the brand that helps parents and teachers nurture creative kids and inspire creative moments - for the first time in its 122-year history and by popular demand is bringing back eight nostalgic fan-favourite retired crayon colours.

Limited Edition Retired Colours 8 Count Crayon Pack (CNW Group/Crayola Canada)

The crayon colours making their return for a limited time are Dandelion, retired in 2017, Blizzard Blue, Magic Mint and Mulberry, retired in 2003, and Orange Red, Violet Blue, Lemon Yellow and Raw Umber, retired in 1990. Over the years, the company has received an outpouring of fan requests to bring back some of their retired favourites, especially since Dandelion left the crayon box in 2017. The decision to unretire these eight colours for a limited time will delight and surprise consumers, increase the brand's available colour palette and give a nod to the company's first iconic eight crayon box launched in 1903.

With the Limited Edition Retired Colours 8 Count Crayon Pack, Canadians can get reacquainted with some of their past favourite colours, and for some, meet these colours for the first time. Crayola will also be introducing Limited Edition Collection Coloured Pencil and Limited Edition Collection Marker packs.

"Every day, fans ask us to bring back retired crayons. After we retired Dandelion in 2017, the outpouring of requests was overwhelming," says Margot Somerville, Director Product, Marketing & Communications with Crayola Canada. "In over 122 years, bringing crayon colours out of retirement is a first for us; we're excited to see how they will spark creativity and nostalgia for Canadians. For fans old and new, colour is personal and plays a significant role in educational, emotional and cognitive growth. Before children can learn to think for themselves, they must be free to express what they're thinking. With the Limited Edition colours in their hands, the future is colourful."

According to a recent proprietary survey, nine in ten parents believe that colour has a significant impact on creativity and is vital to their child's development. The study also found that 96% of parents encourage their kids to bring their imagination to life with colour.

To amplify the year-long celebration, Crayola is partnering with key brands and licensees who will offer custom programs and products inspired by the Limited Edition colours. Some of the participating partners in Canada include Lee and Joe Fresh, in addition to a host of other lifestyle, fashion and beauty brands.

Limited Edition retired colours will be available in an assortment of products including crayons, markers and coloured pencil packs, activity kits and themed colouring books. All products will be available for a limited time throughout 2025 at most Canadian retailers. Parents, teachers and kids can also expect additional Limited Edition "surprises" throughout the year, especially during key seasonal moments such as back-to-school and holiday.

Survey Methodology

Findings from a nationwide study conducted by Crayola in partnership with the Ad Council Research Institute from October 16-23, 2024, with 1,503 parents of kids aged 2-12.

About Crayola

Whether it's providing tools to put a purple octopus on the moon, helping create family memories or enabling teachers to bring arts-infused learning into the classroom, Crayola is passionate about helping parents and educators raise creatively alive children. The company has inspired creativity in children for over 120 years, creating an expansive portfolio of innovative art tools and learning resources, crafting activities, toys and digital platforms, live action and animation content, and location-based experiences allowing children of all ages to colour their world in imaginative ways. Through its work, Crayola sees a world where the inherent creativity of children is fully nurtured into adulthood, helping all kids reach their full potential. For more information visit www.Crayola.ca or join the conversation at www.Facebook.com/Crayola.

SOURCE Crayola Canada

Media Contact: Michelle Gibson, ChangeMakers, 416 707-5044, [email protected]