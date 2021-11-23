First Court Appearance Scheduled for Tomorrow for Southlake Regional Health Centre

ONA watching that employer be held accountable for failure to comply with obligations under the Occupational Health and Safety Act

NEWMARKET, ON, Nov. 23, 2021 /CNW/ - The Ontario Nurses' Association (ONA) will be watching tomorrow morning as Southlake Regional Health Centre makes its first court appearance in relation to the latest charges laid against the hospital under the Occupational Health and Safety Act.

ONA President Vicki McKenna, RN, says, "This employer has an abysmal record of complying with the law, and front-line registered nurses and health-care professionals have been subjected to workplace violence because of that. We will be watching and we expect that Southlake – and its CEO personally – will be held accountable for its failures."

The case management hearing is scheduled for 9 am on Wednesday, November 24 via Zoom. Media can access the hearing.

ONA notes that the hospital previously pled guilty to two charges and was fined following a violent incident in 2019; one year later, the hospital has been charged again with six counts under the Occupational Health and Safety Act. The charges include one that personally names hospital CEO Arden Krystal for failing to take all reasonable care to ensure Southlake Regional Health Centre complies with the Act and regulations, the first time to our knowledge that a hospital CEO was personally charged.

McKenna says it is unacceptable that those who provide care are subject to workplace violence. "It is time to change the culture in health care. When nurses are safe, patients are safe."

ONA is the union representing more than 68,000 registered nurses and health-care professionals, as well as more than 18,000 nursing student affiliates, providing care in hospitals, long-term care facilities, public health, the community, clinics and industry.

Visit us at: www.ona.org; Facebook.com/OntarioNurses; www.Twitter.com/OntarioNurses

SOURCE Ontario Nurses' Association

For further information: Sheree Bond, [email protected], cell: 416-986-8240

Related Links

www.ona.org

