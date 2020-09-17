First Capital REIT Congratulates CFO Kay Brekken on Retirement Announcement

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

TORONTO, Sept. 17, 2020 /CNW/ - First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust ("First Capital" or the "Trust") (TSX:FCR.UN), a leading developer, owner and manager of mixed-use real estate located in Canada's most densely populated cities, announced today that Kay Brekken, Chief Financial Officer, will retire from First Capital once her successor has been identified and a successful transition has occurred.

Although Ms. Brekken has announced her retirement, she has committed to a flexible timetable to ensure a smooth transition and will stay on as CFO until a thorough transition phase has been completed which is expected in 2021. First Capital has begun a search for a successor.

"Kay has made significant contributions to First Capital through a transformational period for the Company," said Adam Paul, President and CEO of First Capital. "In her six years at FCR, Kay has led several critical initiatives including the complete redesign and reimplementation of our technology platform, our evolution into a widely held company in 2019 as well as our conversion to a REIT, to name a few." "On a personal note, I feel fortunate to have worked alongside Kay since 2015 and wish her all the best in her retirement."

"I am extremely proud to have been part of the transformation of First Capital and look forward to working with the management team on a successful transition for my successor," said Kay Brekken. "I cherish the relationships I've built with the talented team at FCR and am honoured to have worked with my colleagues on the management team, our Board of Trustees, and in the investment community".

Following her retirement from First Capital, Ms. Brekken, who has over 25 years of North American financial leadership experience in a wide range of industries, plans to focus on board work.

