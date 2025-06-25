First Capital REIT Announces Date For Second Quarter 2025 Results Conference Call

TORONTO, June 25, 2025 /CNW/ - First Capital REIT ("First Capital") (TSX: FCR.UN) invites you to attend the live conference call at 2:00 p.m. (ET) on Wednesday, July 30, 2025, with senior management to discuss financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025.

First Capital's financial statements and MD&A for the second quarter will be released prior to the call and will be available on its website at www.fcr.ca in the 'Investors' section, and on the Canadian Securities Administrators' website at www.sedarplus.ca.

Teleconference: You can attend the live conference call by dialing 416-340-2217 or toll-free 1-800-806-5484 with access code 5713675#. The call will be accessible for replay until August 6, 2025, by dialing 905-694-9451 or toll-free 1-800-408-3053 with access code 6977878#.

Webcast: To access the live audio webcast and conference call presentation, please go to First Capital's website or click on the following link Q2 2025 Conference Call. The webcast will be accessible for replay in the 'Investors' section of the website.

About First Capital REIT (TSX: FCR.UN)

First Capital owns, operates and develops grocery-anchored, open-air centres in neighbourhoods with the strongest demographics in Canada.

www.fcr.ca

TSX: FCR.UN

For further information: Neil Downey, Executive Vice President, Enterprise Strategies & CFO, (416) 530-6634, [email protected]