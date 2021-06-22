First Capital REIT Announces Election of Trustees

TORONTO, June 22, 2021 /CNW/ - First Capital REIT ("First Capital") (TSX: FCR.UN) announced today the results of the election of trustees at its annual meeting of unitholders held on June 22, 2021 (the "Meeting").

The total number of trust units represented by unitholders present or by proxy at the Meeting was 169,874,767, representing 77.39% of the Trust's issued and outstanding trust units.

Each of the nine nominees listed in the Trust's management information circular dated May 13, 2021 was elected as a Trustee. Proxies were received in respect of the election of trustees of First Capital as follows:

Withheld Outcome Bernard McDonell (Chair of the Board) 162,162,963 95.48% 7,669,771 4.52% Carried Leonard Abramsky 169,716,430 99.93% 116,304 0.07% Carried Sheila Botting 167,348,953 98.54% 2,483,781 1.46% Carried Ian Clarke 167,351,330 98.54% 2,481,404 1.46% Carried Paul C. Douglas 169,792,092 99.98% 40,642 0.02% Carried Annalisa King 167,024,154 98.35% 2,808,580 1.65% Carried Al Mawani 166,389,626 97.97% 3,443,108 2.03% Carried Adam E. Paul 167,341,419 98.53% 2,491,315 1.47% Carried Andrea Stephen 166,259,594 97.90% 3,573,140 2.10% Carried

















About First Capital REIT (TSX: FCR.UN)

First Capital is a leading owner, operator and developer of mixed-use real estate located in Canada's most densely populated cities. First Capital's focus is on creating thriving urban neighbourhoods to generate value for businesses, residents, communities and our investors.

