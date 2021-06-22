First Capital REIT Announces Election of Trustees
Jun 22, 2021, 17:00 ET
TORONTO, June 22, 2021 /CNW/ - First Capital REIT ("First Capital") (TSX: FCR.UN) announced today the results of the election of trustees at its annual meeting of unitholders held on June 22, 2021 (the "Meeting").
The total number of trust units represented by unitholders present or by proxy at the Meeting was 169,874,767, representing 77.39% of the Trust's issued and outstanding trust units.
Each of the nine nominees listed in the Trust's management information circular dated May 13, 2021 was elected as a Trustee. Proxies were received in respect of the election of trustees of First Capital as follows:
|
Trustee
|
Proxy
|
Proxy %
|
Proxy Votes
Withheld
|
Proxy %
|
Outcome
|
Bernard McDonell (Chair of the Board)
|
162,162,963
|
95.48%
|
7,669,771
|
4.52%
|
Carried
|
Leonard Abramsky
|
169,716,430
|
99.93%
|
116,304
|
0.07%
|
Carried
|
Sheila Botting
|
167,348,953
|
98.54%
|
2,483,781
|
1.46%
|
Carried
|
Ian Clarke
|
167,351,330
|
98.54%
|
2,481,404
|
1.46%
|
Carried
|
Paul C. Douglas
|
169,792,092
|
99.98%
|
40,642
|
0.02%
|
Carried
|
Annalisa King
|
167,024,154
|
98.35%
|
2,808,580
|
1.65%
|
Carried
|
Al Mawani
|
166,389,626
|
97.97%
|
3,443,108
|
2.03%
|
Carried
|
Adam E. Paul
|
167,341,419
|
98.53%
|
2,491,315
|
1.47%
|
Carried
|
Andrea Stephen
|
166,259,594
|
97.90%
|
3,573,140
|
2.10%
|
Carried
About First Capital REIT (TSX: FCR.UN)
First Capital is a leading owner, operator and developer of mixed-use real estate located in Canada's most densely populated cities. First Capital's focus is on creating thriving urban neighbourhoods to generate value for businesses, residents, communities and our investors.
www.fcr.ca TSX: FCR.UN
SOURCE First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust
For further information: Neil Downey, Executive Vice President, Enterprise Strategies & CFO, (416) 530-6634, [email protected]
