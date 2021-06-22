First Capital REIT Announces Election of Trustees

TORONTO, June 22, 2021 /CNW/ - First Capital REIT ("First Capital") (TSX: FCR.UN) announced today the results of the election of trustees at its annual meeting of unitholders held on June 22, 2021 (the "Meeting").

The total number of trust units represented by unitholders present or by proxy at the Meeting was 169,874,767, representing 77.39% of the Trust's issued and outstanding trust units.

Each of the nine nominees listed in the Trust's management information circular dated May 13, 2021 was elected as a Trustee. Proxies were received in respect of the election of trustees of First Capital as follows:

Trustee

Proxy
Votes For

Proxy %
For

Proxy Votes

Withheld

Proxy % 
Withheld

Outcome

Bernard McDonell (Chair of the Board)

162,162,963

95.48%

7,669,771

4.52%

Carried

Leonard Abramsky

169,716,430

99.93%

116,304

0.07%

Carried

Sheila Botting

167,348,953

98.54%

2,483,781

1.46%

Carried

Ian Clarke

167,351,330

98.54%

2,481,404

1.46%

Carried

Paul C. Douglas

169,792,092

99.98%

40,642

0.02%

Carried

Annalisa King

167,024,154

98.35%

2,808,580

1.65%

Carried

Al Mawani

166,389,626

97.97%

3,443,108

2.03%

Carried

Adam E. Paul

167,341,419

98.53%

2,491,315

1.47%

Carried

Andrea Stephen

166,259,594

97.90%

3,573,140

2.10%

Carried








About First Capital REIT (TSX: FCR.UN)

First Capital is a leading owner, operator and developer of mixed-use real estate located in Canada's most densely populated cities. First Capital's focus is on creating thriving urban neighbourhoods to generate value for businesses, residents, communities and our investors. 

For further information: Neil Downey, Executive Vice President, Enterprise Strategies & CFO, (416) 530-6634, [email protected]

