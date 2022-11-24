First Capital REIT Announces Approval of Emissions Reduction Targets by the Science Based Target Initiative (SBTi) and Leadership Initiative for Climate Action

First Capital REIT to target 46% reduction by 2030 and net-zero emissions by 2050

TORONTO, Nov. 24, 2022 /CNW/ - First Capital REIT ("First Capital" or "FCR") (TSX: FCR.UN) announced today that its 2030 greenhouse gas (GHG) reduction targets have been validated and approved by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). Additionally, FCR initiated and led the inaugural Collaboration for Climate Action Forum, a co-operative property owner and tenant engagement forum to collaborate on the mutual goal of decarbonizing retail buildings in Canada.

SBTi Approval of FCR's 2030 Emissions Reduction Targets

The SBTi is a partnership between the United Nations Global Compact, World Resources Institute, the Worldwide Fund for Nature and the CDP (formerly the Carbon Disclosure Project). The SBTi is a global body enabling businesses to set ambitious emissions reduction targets in line with the latest climate science. It is focused on accelerating companies across the world to halve emissions before 2030 and achieve net-zero emissions before 2050. FCR is now one of only two Canadian REITs to have its emissions reduction targets validated by the SBTi.

"Validation from the SBTi is another example of our commitment to Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) leadership over the past decade," said Adam Paul, President and CEO of First Capital. "By aligning with climate science, we aim to do our part to help reduce GHG emissions in the global fight against climate change, moving us towards a better, cleaner, promising future for all."

First Capital's science-based emissions reduction target is to achieve a reduction of 46% in Scope 1 & 2 emissions by 2030. As part of its GHG reduction plan, FCR has also committed to reduce its Scope 3 emissions by 28% by 2030, and has set long-term emissions reduction targets with the SBTi in line with reaching net-zero by 2050. FCR's targets are consistent with the primary goal of the Paris Agreement – to limit the rise in global temperature this century to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

To reach these ambitious goals, FCR is actively working on asset level GHG reduction action plans that include operational efficiency, retrofit initiatives, tenant engagement, enhancing construction standards, capital expenditures and renewable energy generation.

Collaboration for Climate Action: A Tenant & Property Owner Engagement Forum Founded by FCR

On November 17, 2022, FCR hosted its inaugural Collaboration for Climate Action. The Forum brought together major national retail tenants and prominent retail property owners for a solutions-focused discussion around the decarbonization of retail buildings in Canada. Recognizing that property owners and tenants must align their interests to meet the ambitious emissions reduction targets required to combat climate change, the Forum provided an important platform to build partnerships, foster collaboration, pool resources and expedite property owners' and tenants' collective progress as they tackle some of the unique challenges of owning, leasing and operating retail buildings. FCR intends to continue to engage with Forum participants on this important, ongoing initiative. In addition to FCR, the inaugural forum was attended by a broad range of market participants that included representatives from Choice Properties REIT, Crombie REIT, CT REIT, Canadian Tire, Dollarama, Loblaws, Longo's, Sobey's, Bank of Montreal, Royal Bank of Canada, Scotiabank and TD Canada Trust.

Other ESG Initiatives and Achievements

Since 2006, First Capital has committed to corporate sustainability through a variety of Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) policies and initiatives. In addition to the SBTi's approval of its net-zero targets and its Collaboration of Climate Action Forum, FCR's recent initiatives and achievements include:

Achieved a 14% reduction in absolute Scope 1 & 2 GHG emissions over 5-years (2017-2021)

Achieved "Prime Status" for Corporate ESG Performance by Institutional Shareholder Services for the third year in a row

Became the first Canadian REIT signatory in support of the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD)

Became the first Canadian Retail REIT to achieve the WELL Health-Safety Rating for Facilities Operations & management from the International WELL Building Institute (IWBI) at 35 of our buildings, totaling 7.1 million sq ft

Received The Outstanding Building of the Year Award ("TOBY") from BOMA Canada for 85 Hanna and Brooklin Town Centre

Achieved a 4-Star Rating in the 2022 GRESB Real Estate Assessment with a score of 82

Committed to installing EV charging facilities in all FCR properties by 2024 (with currently over 250 EV charging stations installed across 76 properties and targeting to install an additional 200 by the end of 2024)

126 projects certified to LEED standards as of December 31, 2021 , totaling 3.8M square feet

, totaling square feet Awarded Gold 2022 Green Lease Leader Recognition by the Institute for Market Transformation and U.S. Department of Energy's Better Building Alliance for the second year in a row

Recognized as one of Canada's Top Small & Medium Employers 2022 for the third consecutive year and one of Canada's 2022 Greenest Employers by Mediacorp Canada and the Globe & Mail

Top Small & Medium Employers 2022 for the third consecutive year and one of 2022 Greenest Employers by Mediacorp Canada and the Globe & Mail Continued growth in longstanding Public Art Program, with a new installation at the Shops at King Liberty entitled "Biindigen" (Welcome", in Anishinaabemowin) by Anishinaabe artist Que Rock

Founded FCR's Thriving Neighbourhood Foundation in 2020, an employee-led initiative supporting charitable organizations that are actively working to improve and positively impact the neighbourhoods in which we operate.

FCR's Thriving Neighbourhood Foundation has raised over $450,000 for 11 organizations, donated 940,000+ meals and raised $100,000 for Kids Help Phone through its 2022 Commercial Real Estate Softball Classic baseball tournament

Additional details on First Capital's ESG program and performance can be found here in its 2021 Environmental, Social and Governance Report which aligns with leading disclosure standards including the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) and Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD). To read FCR's full 2020-2024 ESG Roadmap click here and for more information on the FCR Thriving Neighbourhoods Foundation click here.

About First Capital REIT

First Capital owns, operates and develops grocery-anchored, open-air centres in neighbourhoods with the strongest demographics in Canada.

