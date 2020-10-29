First Capital REIT Announces Appointment of Neil Downey as Executive Vice President, Enterprise Strategies & Chief Financial Officer

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

TORONTO, Oct. 29, 2020 /CNW/ - First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust ("First Capital" or the "Trust") (TSX: FCR.UN), a leading developer, owner and manager of mixed-use real estate located in Canada's most densely populated cities, announced today the appointment of Neil Downey as Executive Vice President, Enterprise Strategies & Chief Financial Officer of First Capital, effective in the first quarter of 2021.

Mr. Downey currently serves as Managing Director and Associate Director of Canadian Research for RBC Capital Markets (RBC) and is responsible for the firm's coverage of the Canadian real estate sector. Having covered the sector for nearly 25 years at RBC, Mr. Downey brings a significant breadth of experience across property sectors in both listed and private real estate. He is a well-respected expert in the industry and has been recognized with numerous awards including the #1 ranking for Brendan Wood's International "Top Gun" analyst award for the last twelve years. Mr. Downey also holds the CFA and CPA,CA designations.

Over the next several months, Mr. Downey and Ms. Brekken (First Capital's current CFO who recently announced her intention to retire) will work to ensure a smooth and successful transition.

"I am thrilled to have someone of Neil's caliber join our executive team. His unique skill set, knowledge and experience complement our leadership group very well for the opportunities and challenges that lie ahead. I would also like to once again thank Kay for her significant contributions to First Capital over the last six years and wish her all the very best in her retirement," said Adam Paul, President and CEO of First Capital.

