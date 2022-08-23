First Canada workers in Vernon and Salmon Arm issue strike mandate

VERNON and SALMON ARM, BC, Aug. 23, 2022 /CNW/ - Unifor Local 114 members at First Canada in Vernon and the Shuswap Communities, in B.C. have voted overwhelmingly to strike if a fair collective agreement cannot be negotiated in the coming weeks.

"As we saw in the Sea to Sky region, transit workers are determined to achieve collective agreements that reflect their contribution to local economies," said Gavin McGarrigle, Unifor Western Regional Director.

Wages and pensions are priorities for members at the bargaining table. All members participated in the strike vote, with 98.5% voting in favour of strike action.

First Canada is a third-party contractor for B.C. Transit. The longest transit strike in British Columbia's history took place earlier this year when another B.C. Transit contractor would not negotiate a modern agreement for transit workers.

"The solution at First Canada is the same solution found at PW Transit: fair wages and a recognition that inflation should not erode wages," said McGarrigle.

