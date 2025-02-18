Firehouse Subs® blazing a trail to Australia

Iconic sub sandwich chain plans to open 165 restaurants across Australia in next 10 years

TORONTO, Feb. 18, 2025 /CNW/ - Firehouse Subs®, the iconic American sub sandwich restaurant chain renowned for delivering large, flavorful portions and exceptional customer experience, is coming to Australia this year. Retail Food Group (RFG), Australia's largest multi-brand retail food franchisor, intends for Firehouse Subs to become the #1 sandwich choice in the country, with plans to open 165 restaurants in 10 years, and the first restaurant planned to open in Southeast Queensland in late 2025.

Founded in Florida, U.S., in 1994 by two former firefighter brothers, Firehouse Subs is celebrated for its made-to-order sandwiches, each layered with premium meats and cheeses sliced in-house and then steamed hot to bring out delicious and bold flavours. The brand lives up to the founders' original vision to be a restaurant where people can come and enjoy hot and hearty portions with quality service. Its products frequently rank among the very best in U.S. consumer surveys for food quality and taste.

This marks the entry into the Asia-Pacific region for the brand, through a development and franchise agreement between a subsidiary of the parent company, Restaurant Brands International (RBI), one of the world's largest quick service restaurant companies, and RFG. RFG is the owner of popular brands Gloria Jeans Coffees, Donut King, Brumby's Bakery, Beefy's Pies and Crust Pizza.

Thiago Santelmo, President of RBI International, said: "We are excited to expand Firehouse Subs in the Asia-Pacific region, bringing our iconic sandwiches and rich brand heritage to Australia. This is made possible through our partnership with RFG, whose deep local expertise will be instrumental in delivering an outstanding guest experience."

RFG Chief Executive Officer Matt Marshall said the introduction of Firehouse Subs to the growing A$1.7bn sandwich market in Australia represented a tremendous addition to RFG's suite of high-performing food brands and an exciting opportunity for Australians to enjoy this iconic food brand.

"I am convinced that Australians have never tried anything like the quality and flavour of Firehouse Subs®. This is a brand that is all about the highest quality sandwiches with exceptional service," he said. "We couldn't ask for a better partner than RBI, bringing global scale and new market entry expertise."

The Firehouse Subs® menu includes signature products such as the Hook and Ladder, Firehouse Italian, and the Firehouse Beef & Cheddar Brisket.

Mr. Marshall said RFG is expected to open 15 company-owned restaurants in the next three years, before launching franchising opportunities in year four. The Firehouse Subs® brand caters for a range of small and large store formats which provides flexibility in reaching consumers in a wide variety of locations. RFG's rights to open and franchise stores after 2027 are subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions.

The launch of Firehouse Subs® is expected to support thousands of careers over the next decade, including construction, supply chain and distribution, head office support, and restaurant employees and management.

Firehouse Subs is a growing and exciting brand boasting over 1,300 restaurants across the U.S., Canada, Switzerland, Mexico, Albania and the United Arab Emirates, with plans to open its first restaurant in Brazil later this year. The brand is built on decades of fire and police service and is committed to saving lives through grants for equipment, training and support to emergency workers.

About Retail Food Group Limited

RFG is a global food and beverage company headquartered in Queensland. It is Australia's largest multi-brand retail food franchise manager and is the owner of iconic brands including Gloria Jean's, Donut King, Brumby's Bakery, Crust Gourmet Pizza and Beefy's Pies. The Company holds the exclusive licence to grow Firehouse Subs restaurants in Australia and expects to open the first restaurant in 2025. RFG distributes high quality pies from our Sunshine Coast Bakery and coffee through our Sydney Roastery. For more information about RFG visit: www.rfg.com.au

About Firehouse Subs®

Firehouse Subs® is a restaurant chain with a passion for hearty and flavourful food, heartfelt service, and public safety. Founded in Jacksonville, Florida in 1994 by two brothers and former firefighters, Firehouse Subs is a brand built on decades of fire and police service, hot and hearty subs piled high with the highest quality meats and cheeses and its commitment to saving lives through the establishment of the non-profit Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation®.

Firehouse Subs is part of of Restaurant Brands International Inc. ("RBI"), one of the world's largest quick service restaurant companies with nearly US$45 billion in annual system-wide sales and over 32,000 restaurants in more than 120 countries and territories. RBI owns four of the world's most prominent and iconic quick service restaurant brands – TIM HORTONS®, BURGER KING®, POPEYES®, and FIREHOUSE SUBS®.

Enjoy more subs. Save more lives. To learn more, visit http://www.firehousesubs.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements and information, which reflect management's current beliefs and expectations regarding future events, initiatives and operating performance and speak only as of the date hereof. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements about our expectations regarding the ability of the Firehouse Subs business in Australia to open 165 restaurants in 10 years, including 15 stores in the first three years, the ability to sub-franchise stores beginning in year four, consumer demand for the product and creation of thousands of career opportunities. The factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from RBI's expectations are detailed in filings of RBI with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and with the securities regulatory authorities in Canada, such as its annual and quarterly reports and current reports on Form 8-K and include the following risks: ability to meet conditions to continue opening and to franchise restaurants after 2027, risks related to the ability to successfully implement its domestic and international growth strategy and risks related to its international operations; risks related to the ability to compete in an intensely competitive industry; global economic or other business conditions that may affect the desire or ability of our customers to purchase the products; the relationship with, and the success of, franchisees and risks related to the franchised business model; supply chain risks, and the effectiveness of marketing and advertising programs. Other than as required under applicable laws, we do not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, subsequent events or circumstances, change in expectations or otherwise.

SOURCE Restaurant Brands International Inc.

RBI Media, [email protected]