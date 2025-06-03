Restaurant Brands International Inc. Announces Election of Directors

MIAMI, June 3, 2025 /CNW/ - Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE: QSR) (TSX: QSR) ("RBI") today announced the results of the vote on the election of directors at its Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on June 3, 2025.

The total number of eligible votes represented in person or by proxy at the meeting was 401,621,062 representing 88.34% of all eligible votes.

RBI's proxy circular provided for ten nominees to the Board of Directors. The ten individuals nominated by the Board of Directors for election as directors of RBI were elected, each to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their respective successors are elected or appointed. Each nominee was an incumbent director.

The votes cast with respect to each nominee were as follows:

Director Nominee Votes For % Votes Against % Alexandre Behring 365,696,963 92.36 % 29,940,909 7.56 % Maximilien de Limburg

Stirum 394,536,865 99.64 % 1,348,856 0.34 % J. Patrick Doyle 390,633,367 98.66 % 5,261,066 1.33 % Cristina Farjallat 390,239,050 98.56 % 5,644,296 1.43 % Jordana Fribourg 377,685,447 95.39 % 18,112,646 4.57 % Ali Hedayat 387,440,414 97.85 % 8,413,786 2.12 % Marc Lemann 378,525,418 95.60 % 17,274,360 4.36 % Jason Melbourne 390,249,985 98.56 % 5,638,133 1.42 % Daniel S. Schwartz 391,291,201 98.82 % 4,597,832 1.16 % Thecla Sweeney 390,000,276 98.50 % 5,858,984 1.48 %

Final voting results on all matters at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders will be filed with Canadian and U.S. securities regulators.

About Restaurant Brands International Inc.

Restaurant Brands International Inc. ("RBI") is one of the world's largest quick service restaurant companies with nearly $45 billion in annual system-wide sales and over 32,000 restaurants in more than 120 countries and territories. RBI owns four of the world's most prominent and iconic quick service restaurant brands – TIM HORTONS®, BURGER KING®, POPEYES®, and FIREHOUSE SUBS®. These independently operated brands have been serving their respective guests, franchisees and communities for decades. Through its Restaurant Brands for Good framework, RBI is improving sustainable outcomes related to its food, the planet, and people and communities.

RBI's principal executive offices are in Miami, Florida. In North America, RBI's brands are headquartered in their home markets where they were founded decades ago: Canada for Tim Hortons and the U.S. for Burger King, Popeyes and Firehouse Subs. To learn more about RBI, please visit the company's website at www.rbi.com.

