Firehouse Subs® Accelerates Expansion in Mexico With Plans To Open 100 Restaurants

New Development agreement fuels the brand's growth, bringing made-to-order premium subs to more guests and creating hundreds of new jobs in Mexico

MONTERREY, Nuevo León, Mexico, May 27, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, the Firehouse Subs® brand and Foodplay® are proud to announce entry into a development agreement to develop and grow iconic Firehouse Subs in Mexico, with plans to open 100 restaurants in Monterrey and other major cities in the next five years.

FHS Restaurant (CNW Group/Restaurant Brands International Inc.)

Founded in Jacksonville, Florida, in 1994 by two former firefighter brothers, Firehouse Subs is renowned for its premium sandwiches, each layered with premium meats and cheeses sliced in-house and steamed together using a unique cooking method unlocking juicier flavors. Its made-to-order subs frequently rank highly in U.S. consumer surveys for food quality and taste in the sandwich category. The brand is equally known for its heartfelt service and unwavering commitment to public safety.

"We believe Firehouse Subs has tremendous potential in Mexico's growing sandwich market," said Duncan Montero, LAC President of Restaurant Brands International (RBI), parent company of Firehouse Subs. "We're excited to bring Firehouse premium subs, heartfelt service, and community-centered mission to new guests throughout the country."

Braulio Lopez, Chief Operating Officer, added: "We are honored to grow the iconic subs brand in Mexico and are fully committed to its success. This expansion is not only about bringing high-quality, bold, and delicious subs to the region, but also about creating hundreds of jobs and long-term career opportunities."

Foodplay is set to open the first Firehouse Subs restaurant this year in Monterrey, Nuevo León, followed by additional openings in the metropolitan area. This expansion is expected to create hundreds of new jobs across the country.

Guests can look forward to flavorful favorites like the Hook & Ladder®, Firehouse Italian™, and the Firehouse Beef & Cheddar Brisket™.

Firehouse Subs has over 1,300 restaurants across the U.S., Canada, Switzerland, Mexico, Albania, and the United Arab Emirates, with plans to open its first restaurants in Brazil and Australia later this year. This new agreement marks another milestone in the brand's growth strategy in Latin America and around the world.

About Firehouse Subs®

Firehouse Subs® is a restaurant chain with a passion for hearty and flavorful food, heartfelt service, and public safety. Founded in Jacksonville, Florida in 1994 by two brothers and former firefighters, Firehouse Subs is a brand built on decades of fire and police service, hot and hearty subs piled high with the highest quality meats and cheeses and its commitment to saving lives through the establishment of the non-profit Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation®.

Firehouse Subs is part of Restaurant Brands International Inc. ("RBI"), one of the world's largest quick service restaurant companies with nearly US$45 billion in annual system-wide sales and over 32,000 restaurants in more than 120 countries and territories. RBI owns four of the world's most prominent and iconic quick service restaurant brands – TIM HORTONS®, BURGER KING®, POPEYES®, and FIREHOUSE SUBS®.

Enjoy more subs. Save more lives. To learn more, visit http://www.firehousesubs.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Foodplay®

Foodplay® is a proudly Mexican brand with over 30 years of experience in the restaurant market, known for its product excellence and its constant expansion though diverse business units.

Company operations began in 1990 with the administration of the KFC® franchise in Mexico. Since then, guided by innovation and an unwavering commitment with evolution, Foodplay® has consolidated their gastronomical portfolio by incorporating world renowned brands such as Tim Hortons® and Firehouse Subs®.

Moreover, Foodplay® has successfully established their own brands Bolerama® and Helados Dreambox®. Securing their presence in the food market. Their value proposition lies on offering an exceptional customer service and prime products, focusing on providing absolute satisfaction to Mexican families.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements and information, which reflect management's current beliefs and expectations regarding future events, initiatives and operating performance and speak only as of the date hereof. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements about our expectations regarding the ability of the Firehouse Subs business in Mexico to open 100 restaurants in the next five years and to create hundreds of jobs and its plans to open restaurants in Mexico, Brazil and Australia later this year. The factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from RBI's expectations are detailed in filings of RBI with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and with the securities regulatory authorities in Canada, such as its annual and quarterly reports and current reports on Form 8-K and include the following risks: risk related to our ability to successfully implement its domestic and international growth strategy and risks related to its international operations; risks related to our ability to compete domestically and internationally in an intensely competitive industry; global economic or other business conditions that may affect the desire or ability of our customers to purchase our products; our relationship with, and the success of, our franchisees and risks related to our mostly franchised business model; and the effectiveness of our marketing and advertising programs and franchisee support of these programs. Other than as required under applicable laws, we do not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, subsequent events or circumstances, change in expectations or otherwise

