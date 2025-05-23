Restaurant Brands International Inc. to Participate in the Bernstein 41st Annual Strategic Decisions Conference

MIAMI, May 23, 2025 /CNW/ - Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE: QSR) (TSX: QSR) (TSX: QSP) ("RBI") announced today that Josh Kobza, Chief Executive Officer, and Sami Siddiqui, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Bernstein 41st Annual Strategic Decisions Conference on May 29, 2025 at 8:00am Eastern Time.

A live audio webcast will be available on the company's investor relations website (http://rbi.com/investors) and will be available for 30 days following the event.

About Restaurant Brands International Inc.

Restaurant Brands International Inc. is one of the world's largest quick service restaurant companies with nearly $45 billion in annual system-wide sales and over 32,000 restaurants in more than 120 countries and territories. RBI owns four of the world's most prominent and iconic quick service restaurant brands – TIM HORTONS®, BURGER KING®, POPEYES®, and FIREHOUSE SUBS®. These independently operated brands have been serving their respective guests, franchisees and communities for decades. Through its Restaurant Brands for Good framework, RBI is improving sustainable outcomes related to its food, the planet, and people and communities.

RBI's principal executive offices are in Miami, Florida. In North America, RBI's brands are headquartered in their home markets where they were founded decades ago: Canada for Tim Hortons and the U.S. for Burger King, Popeyes and Firehouse Subs. To learn more about RBI, please visit the company's website at www.rbi.com.

Contacts: Investors: [email protected]; Media: [email protected]