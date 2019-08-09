Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. Opens the Market

TORONTO, Aug. 9, 2019 /CNW/ - Trevor Fencott, Chief Executive Officer, Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. (FAF), joined Dani Lipkin, Innovation Sector Head, Capital Formation, Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange, to open the market. Fire & Flower Holdings Corp., through its wholly-owned subsidiary Fire & Flower, is an independent retail chain that offers cannabis products and accessories such as cannabis, cannabis oil, accessories and apparel to the adult-use market. Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. graduated and commenced trading on Toronto Stock Exchange on August 7, 2019.

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. Opens the Market (CNW Group/TMX Group Limited)
