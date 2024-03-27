MONTRÉAL, March 27, 2024 /CNW/ - Croesus, the leader in wealth management solutions, has announced that seasoned manager Vincent Fraser is succeeding Sylvain Simpson as the new president of the Canadian Fintech. Mr. Fraser will pursue the goal of expanding wealth management solution offerings in new international markets while continuing to grow Croesus in Canada.

"I am delighted that Vincent has accepted the role of president at Croesus. His drive and commitment to our corporate values make him the ideal person to bring Croesus to new heights," said Rémy Therrien, Chairman of the Board.

Vincent Fraser Croesus (CNW Group/Croesus Finansoft)

As a recognized leader in the business community, Mr. Fraser has worked for high-tech companies with operations in North America, Europe, and Asia, helping craft growth strategies designed to foster the development of new markets at home and abroad.

"I'm very excited to join Croesus as president. I am confident that my love of business, my expertise, and my strategic vision will help me achieve my main goal of accelerating the organization's growth in Canada and internationally," said Vincent Fraser, President of Croesus.

Sylvain Simpson will remain involved at Croesus in his new capacity as Strategic Advisor to the President and as a board member. Company founder Rémy Therrien will also continue in his role as Chairman of the Board.

"I am very proud of what I have accomplished at Croesus over the past 30 years. The arrival of Vincent as President will help consolidate our growth and our position as industry leader," said Sylvain Simpson, Strategic Advisor to the President and member of the board.

About Croesus

Croesus provides innovative, high-performance, and secure wealth management solutions that include portfolio management systems, portfolio rebalancing tools, and application programming interfaces (APIs). These solutions empower wealth management professionals to improve their productivity, enhance their client relationships, make informed decisions, and maximize the management of their assets under management. Croesus's mission is to provide a superior experience to its clients, users, partners, and employees and to positively impact the community. With more than 200 employees in its Montréal, Toronto, and Geneva offices, Croesus has won several industry awards for being a high-quality solution provider and an outstanding employer.

