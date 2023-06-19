Finlay Minerals Ltd. to be featured on Radius Research's Q & A Webinar June 20, 2023

VANCOUVER, BC, June 19, 2023 /CNW/ - Finlay Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: FYL) (OTCQB: FYMNF) ("Finlay" or the "Company") is pleased to invite investors and other interested parties to attend an upcoming interview webinar with Market Radius Research.

Martin Gagel of Market Radius Research and Finlay's President & CEO, Robert Brown will discuss the Silver Hope and ATTY projects, the existing drill-ready targets, and the upcoming work to further expand drill targets.

The webinar will be a live, interactive online event where attendees are invited to ask the Company questions in real-time following the interview. An archived webcast will be made available for those who cannot join the event live on the day of the webinar.

Event: Radius Research Pitch, Deep Dive and Q&A with Finlay Minerals Ltd.

Presentation Date & Time: Tuesday, June 20th at 1 PM ET / 10 AM PT

Webcast Registration Link:

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/5616868530103/WN_5zmGQOvoQnaDZw9vTdRGUw

Market Radius Research gives individual investors access to in-depth CEO interviews with deep-dive institutional level discussion and Q&A. Market Radius is hosted by Martin Gagel, former top-ranked technology analyst.

The Silver Hope Property is only 38 kilometres ("km") southeast of Houston, strategically situated in British Columbia's Nechako Plateau, in an area with numerous past-producing deposits including: Equity Silver, Silver Queen, Bell-Granisle, Huckleberry, and Endako Mines, and offers significant potential for new discoveries.

Finlay's drilling has successfully discovered low-sulphidation copper-silver ± gold mineralization along the Main Trend towards the south of the Equity Main Zone. Through this targeted drilling, the Hope, Superstition, and Gaul Zones have been extended for 2 km along strike.

The ATTY Property is located in the Toodoggone district of British Columbia adjacent to Centerra Gold's Kemess Property and Amarc/Freeport McMoRan's Joint Venture Joy Property. ATTY has the porphyry copper-gold KEM target which hosts similar geological and geophysical features as the Kemess North Trend that hosts the Environmental Assessment-approved Kemess Underground deposit, which is within 1.0 km of ATTY's border and under construction, and the Kemess East deposit which is contiguous with the ATTY property boundary.

About Finlay Minerals Ltd.

Finlay is a TSXV company focused on exploration for base and precious metal deposits in northern British Columbia.

Finlay trades under the symbol "FYL" on the TSXV and under the symbol "FYMNF" on the OTCQB. For further information and details, please visit the Company's website at www.finlayminerals.com

