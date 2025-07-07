Finlay Minerals Ltd. engages Investing News Network

VANCOUVER, BC, July 7, 2025 /CNW/ - Finlay Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: FYL) (OTCQB: FYMNF) ("Finlay" or the "Company") reports that it has engaged Dig Media Inc. doing business as Investing News Network ("INN") for investor relations services.

The Company has engaged INN to provide advertising, profile generation, press release syndication, and lead generation through their website. The contract was entered into on March 31, 2025 with a start date of May 30, 2025 for a 12-month period for total costs of $26,275.20. There are no performance factors contained in the agreement in respect of INN's engagement, and INN will not receive common shares or options of the Company as compensation. INN's engagement is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

INN is a private company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, and is an arms-length organization to the Company. Neither INN nor any of its principals have an interest, directly or indirectly, in the securities of the Company.

About Finlay Minerals Ltd.

Finlay is a TSXV company focused on exploration for base and precious metal deposits with five 100% owned properties in northern British Columbia: the PIL and ATTY properties in the Toodoggone (13,374 hectares ("ha")), the Silver Hope Cu-Ag Property (21,322 ha) and the SAY Cu-Ag & the JJB Cu Properties (41,655 ha) in the Bear Lake Corridor. Each property is located in areas of recent development and porphyry discoveries with the advantage of hosting the potential for new discoveries.

The PIL and ATTY Properties are fully and sole funded by Freeport-McMoRan through 6-year Earn-In Agreements; the JJB, SAY and Silver Hope 2025 exploration programs are fully funded by Finlay.

Finlay trades under the symbol "FYL" on the TSXV and under the symbol "FYMNF" on the OTCQB. For further information and details, please visit the Company's website at www.finlayminerals.com

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Robert F. Brown, P. Eng.

President, Executive Chairman of the Board & Director

For further information, contact: Finlay Minerals Ltd., Ilona Lindsay, President, CEO & Director, Tel: 604-684-3099, [email protected]