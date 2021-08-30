Finlay Minerals Ltd. Announces the Grant of Stock Options

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 30, 2021 /CNW/ - Finlay Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: FYL) (the "Company") announces that, pursuant to the Company's 10% Rolling Stock Option Plan (the "Plan"), as most recently re-approved by its shareholders on June 25, 2021 and submitted for approval to the TSX Venture Exchange on July 20, 2021, the Company has granted stock options exercisable for the issuance of up to 4,850,000 common shares of the Company (the "Stock Options") on August 30, 2021. The Stock Options are exercisable at a price of $0.14 per share for a period of five years, expiring on August 30, 2026. The Stock Options are subject to the terms of the Plan.

The Stock Options were granted to the seven directors of the Company, as elected at the Company's Annual General Meeting on June 25, 2021, and one officer. The Company does not compensate directors other than by incentive stock options.

The above-noted stock option grant brings the total number of the Company's issued and outstanding stock options to 6,400,000.

The Stock Options vest as of the date of the grant. The Stock Options and any common shares of the Company issued upon exercise of the Stock Options will be subject to a four-month resale restriction from the date of grant of the Stock Options.

Finlay is a TSX Venture Exchange company focused on exploration for base and precious metal deposits in northern British Columbia. Finlay recently completed a financing of $1 million flow-through, and $1.64 million in non-flow-through funds.

Finlay Minerals Ltd. trades under the symbol "FYL" on the TSX Venture Exchange. For further information and details please visit the Company's website at: www.finlayminerals.com.

