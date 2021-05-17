"Edge is excited to launch our one-of-a-kind, timely PPE COVID-19 Time Capsule Fun Book for Canadian children," shares Edge Imaging's VP Marketing and Product and Chief Privacy Officer, Jordan Moore . "We know this year has been challenging and hope our PPE Fun Book will provide an opportunity for children to reflect and share their experience over this last year in a positive way." Edge's PPE Fun Book was developed with one of Edge Imaging's Corporate Social Responsibility Pillars, Empowering Children, in mind. "We have been a long-standing supporter of Tim Hortons® Foundation Camps and we're very proud to have 10% of proceeds going back to the Foundation to help send kids to camp," adds Moore.

Limited quantities of Edge's PPE COVID-19 Time Capsule Fun Book have been produced and are available for $15 (personalized with first name) or $12 (without name) and include shipping within Canada. They can be purchased as of Monday, May 17, 2021 at www.edgeimaging.ca/PPEfunbook.

About Edge Imaging

Based in Burlington, Ontario, Edge Imaging is the largest Canadian-owned and operated school photography company. In business since 2005 and currently servicing over 2000 schools, Edge has created a legacy for capturing memories. Edge delivers exceptional photography products, a great customer experience and leads the industry when it comes to privacy and security. With a high value placed on empowering children and environmental sustainability, Edge contributes a considerable number of in-kind services and support to Tim Hortons® Foundation Camps and EcoSchools Canada.

About Tim Hortons® Foundation Camps

Tim Hortons® Foundation Camps is a non-profit charitable organization founded in 1974 helping kids to change their stories for the better. A leader in youth development programming, Tims Camps support youth from low income homes between the ages of 12 to 16 – an important developmental time that helps shape who they will become as adults. Through a multi-year, camp-based program, youth learn skills like leadership, resilience and responsibility, which empower them to believe in their own potential and change their stories for the better. With seven camps in North America that run year-round Summer and School Programs, youth are supported to thrive when they return home, to excel in post-secondary education, to succeed at work and to contribute positively to their communities. The Foundation's funding comes from Tim Hortons Camp Day, fundraising activities, special events, and year-round public donations collected through counter and drive-thru coin boxes, as well as other donations. More than 295,000 kids have attended a Foundation camp at no cost to them or their families. For more information about Tim Hortons® Foundation Camps, please visit timscamps.com.

