Finding connection in a tight labour market and hybrid workplaces: 'BC's Top Employers' for 2023 are announced

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 14, 2023 /CNW/ - With an exceptionally tight labour market and the growth of hybrid work, British Columbia employers are finding creative ways to ensure their employees feel connected to their workplace – and to each other. The best of these initiatives were recognized today as British Columbia's Top Employers (2023) were announced by Mediacorp Canada Inc., organizer of the annual Canada's Top 100 Employers project.

"Without the daily interaction that comes from being around your colleagues in person, employees can feel isolated from the community that organically forms in a workplace," says Richard Yerema, executive editor of the Canada's Top 100 Employers project. "Winning employers foster that connection by ensuring their employees are seen and heard, particularly when it comes to thanking their people for hard work or a job well done."

"This year's winners are exploring ways of recognizing employees that go beyond compensation in meaningful ways," adds Kristina Leung, managing editor of the project. "Providing additional time off as a bonus, for example, is invaluable for someone who wants to spend more time with their family. Helping employees fulfill lifelong dreams or celebrating milestones like a marriage or the birth of a child demonstrate that an employer is committed to an employee's success both at work and at home."

Notable initiatives singled out by editors this year include:

Great Little Box Company Ltd. in Richmond offers a unique program ('Dream Outside the Box') that awards three employees $5,000 each, plus a paid week off, to fulfill lifelong dreams. "Dream" submissions are made anonymously, with two chosen by vote and one randomly.

Concert Properties Ltd. enables managers to award bonus days off to employees for exceptional performance, to a maximum of five days annually.

Digital media firm Black & White Zebra Industries helps employees make an impact in the community by providing paid time off to volunteer at local charities (equivalent of 12 days) and generously matches employee donations, with no limit.

The College of Physicians and Surgeons of BC moved to a permanent hybrid working model and enabled employees to extend their time out of office by combining up to four weeks of remote work with vacations or other leave throughout the year.

Surrey -based Coast Capital Savings fosters social connection with a special lunch initiative ('One Coast'), that provides employees working remotely with a $25 food delivery gift card and encourages them to invite a colleague on a virtual lunch date.

Employees at Burnaby-based Binary Stream Software recognize colleagues for a job well done with a special points-based recognition program ('SPICE'), awarded for a range of categories from great ideas to a casual thank-you. Employees also receive points on personal milestones such as birthdays, weddings, and the birth or adoption of a child.

Now in its 18th year, BC's Top Employers is a special designation that recognizes the British Columbia employers that lead their industries in offering exceptional places to work. Employers throughout British Columbia were evaluated by the editors at Canada's Top 100 Employers using the same criteria as the national competition: (1) Workplace; (2) Work Atmosphere & Social; (3) Health, Financial & Family Benefits; (4) Vacation & Time Off; (5) Employee Communications; (6) Performance Management; (7) Training & Skills Development; and (8) Community Involvement. Employers are compared to other organizations in their field to determine which offer the most progressive and forward-thinking programs. The annual competition is open to any employer with its head office in British Columbia; employers of any size may apply, whether private or public sector.

The full list of BC's Top Employers (2023) was announced today in a special magazine co-published with the Vancouver Sun. Detailed reasons for selection for each of this year's winners, including hundreds of additional stories and photos, were also released today by the editors and are accessible via the competition homepage.

